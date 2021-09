The MLB has had to deny having told a team to stop COVID-19 testing after a Boston Red Sox player accused it of doing just that. With the pandemic still raging around the world, fans can count themselves lucky to still be able to have sports while players can also do the same given that they’re still allowed to go out there and do what they love in exchange for millions. The hosting of sports events during the most dangerous pandemic in recent memory hasn’t been without issue as players in all leagues have had to sit out because they’ve either contracted the virus or have been around someone who has.

