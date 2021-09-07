CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma County, CA

Recall election for Sonoma County District Attorney to be held Sept. 14

By Abbey Smith
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 7 days ago

A recall election seeking to remove Jill Ravitch from her position as the district attorney of Sonoma County, California, is on the Sept. 14 ballot. The candidate filing deadline passed on July 1, but no candidates filed to run in the replacement race. However, two write-in candidates—Omar Figueroa and Joey Castagnola—filed to run afterward.

The recall effort began in October 2020. Recall supporters said Ravitch had ignored issues of inequality, injustice, and fire safety; failed to hold corporations accountable for environmental issues; prevented the release of police body camera recordings; disproportionately incarcerated minorities; and abused her powers to pursue personal vendettas.

In response to the recall effort, Ravitch defended her record and said, “I’m so proud of the work the District Attorney’s Office does, and it’s such an honor to lead a dedicated group of professionals who work hard every day to ensure justice. […] These allegations strike not just at me but the work my office does, and that’s unfortunate.” The Sonoma County Democratic Party published a statement on March 9 saying it was opposed to the recall effort.

Ravitch took office as district attorney in 2011. Prior to the filing of the notice of intent to recall, Ravitch had announced that she would not seek re-election when her term ends in 2022.

To get the recall on the ballot, recall supporters had to submit 30,056 signatures in 160 days. The county verified 32,128 signatures, which was sufficient to schedule a recall election.

In the first half of 2021, Ballotpedia tracked 164 recall efforts against 262 officials. This was the most recall efforts for this point in the year since the first half of 2016, when we tracked 189 recall efforts against 265 officials. In comparison, we tracked between 72 and 155 efforts by the midpoints of 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Comments / 2

Related
Ballotpedia News

California’s gubernatorial recall election is today

Welcome to the Tuesday, September 14, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. California’s gubernatorial recall election is today. Joe Biden (D) has appointed the most federal judges through September 1 of a president’s first year. First 2022 state supreme court vacancy announced. California’s gubernatorial...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Five candidates file for Georgia House special election

Five candidates have filed to run in the Nov. 2 special election for District 165 in the Georgia House of Representatives. Edna Jackson (D), Sabrina Kent (D), Antwan Lang (D), Clinton Young (D), and Clinton Cowart (L) filed before the Sept. 10 filing deadline. The winner of the special election will serve until January 2023.
ELECTIONS
Ballotpedia News

Special election to be held in Iowa state House district on Sept. 14

A special election is being held on Sept. 14 to fill a vacant seat in District 37 in the Iowa House of Representatives. Andrea Phillips (D) and Mike Bousselot (R) are running in the special election. Both candidates were selected to run in the special election by their respective political parties in conventions. The winner of the special election will serve until January 2023.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sonoma County, CA
Government
County
Sonoma County, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
Ballotpedia News

Documenting America’s Path to Recovery #298: September 14, 2021

Welcome to Documenting America’s Path to Recovery. Today we look at:. A court decision allowing school mask requirements in Iowa. We are committed to keeping you updated on everything from mask requirements to vaccine-related policies. We will keep you abreast of major developments—especially those affecting your daily life. Want to know what we covered Thursday? Click here.
U.S. POLITICS
Ballotpedia News

Florida Realtors suspends initiative campaign after making compromise deal with state legislators

On Sept. 7, 2021, Floridians for Housing, a ballot initiative committee sponsored by the Florida Realtors, said they were suspending their campaign. The initiative would have created state and local government housing trust funds to “address affordable housing access and availability, including funding of programs addressing new construction, down payment and closing cost assistance, rehabilitation, and financing for affordable housing development.”
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recall Election#The Recall
Ballotpedia News

Redistricting Roundup: Colorado redistricting commission releases new proposed congressional maps

Here’s a summary of the week’s noteworthy redistricting news from Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, and Texas. Colorado: The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission staff released a proposed congressional district map on Sept. 3. This is the first proposed map the commission released since the U.S. Census Bureau distributed block-level data from the 2020 census to states on Aug. 12. The commission is holding public hearings about the newly released maps during the week of Sept. 7.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Ballotpedia News

Early voting in Newsom recall ends on Sept. 10

Early voting centers opened in 15 counties in California for the recall election targeting Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will close on Sept. 10. The election is on Sept. 14. The counties holding early voting are participating in the Voter’s Choice Act (VCA), which Gov. Jerry Brown (D) signed in 2016. The VCA replaced traditional polling places with vote centers offering additional in-person services. Five counties participated in the VCA in 2018 and all California counties were able to opt in to the VCA beginning in 2020.
ELECTIONS
Ballotpedia News

Filing deadline approaches for Miami municipal election

The filing deadline to run for elected office in Miami is on Sept. 18. Prospective candidates may file for mayor and two seats on the five-seat city commission. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 2. If no candidate earns more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be held Nov. 16.
MIAMI, FL
Ballotpedia News

Four states implement new mask requirements for both vaccinated and unvaccinated

Welcome to the Thursday, September 9, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Four more states implement universal indoor mask requirements. Redistricting Roundup: Colorado redistricting commission releases new proposed congressional maps. MA attorney general clears 17 ballot initiatives for signature gathering. Four additional states implement...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ballotpedia News

First 2022 state supreme court vacancy announced

Wyoming State Supreme Court Justice Michael K. Davis is retiring on Jan. 16, 2022, upon reaching the state court’s mandatory retirement age of 70 years. The vacancy created by Davis’ retirement is the first state supreme court vacancy to be announced for 2022. Davis’ replacement will be Governor Mark Gordon’s (R) first nominee to the five-member supreme court.
WYOMING STATE
Ballotpedia News

Minneapolis City Council approves new ballot question for initiative to replace Minneapolis Police Department

On Sept. 7, the Minneapolis City Council held an emergency meeting to adopt language for a citizen-initiated measure to replace the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) with a Department of Public Safety (DPS). The 12-1 vote came hours after District Court Judge Jamie Anderson struck down the then-existing language as “vague to the point of being misleading.” Sept. 7 was also the deadline for the ballot to be finalized for printing ahead of the election on Nov. 2, 2021.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ballotpedia News

August 2021 breakdown of state legislative party membership: 54.26% Republicans, 44.72% Democrats

54.26% of all state legislators are Republicans, and 44.72% are Democrats, according to Ballotpedia’s August partisan count of the 7,383 state legislators. Ballotpedia tallies the partisan balance of state legislatures at the end of every month. This refers to which political party holds the majority of seats in each chamber. Republicans control 61 chambers, while Democrats hold 37. The Alaska House of Representatives is the only chamber to be organized under a multipartisan, power-sharing coalition.
ELECTIONS
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

301
Followers
605
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy