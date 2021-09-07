CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks tackle Duane Brown 'ready to go' for season opener in Indy

By Liz Mathews
 7 days ago
Seattle Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown will take the field next Sunday in Indianapolis when the team faces the Colts for their season opener.

“He’s ready to go,” coach Pete Carroll said after Monday’s practice to start the workweek. “We’re pleased to have him. All in all, in the camp that he was able to put forth he did all the learning, and he’s really healthy, really healthy right now, and I’m really thrilled about that for him.”

Brown reported for the start of training camp but only participated in the Seahawks’ meetings and walkthroughs, opting to sit out the actual practice sessions. It’s unclear at this time whether or not Brown was able to gain any footing in the contract negotiations after conducting his “hold in.”

Regardless, Brown will be available to Seattle Week 1 of the regular season and Carroll is choosing to see the positive from the situation, noting Brown will be “fresh” to start the year.

“It was one of the things realized in about the process of it that we would not wear him down at all during camp, like any player, so he’s got fresh legs coming in,” Carroll said. “He wants to play tight end, we probably won’t get that chance, but he’s asking.”

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

