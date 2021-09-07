Collection

Normani showed up on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet with the utmost confidence in her voluminous gown. Designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino, the look came in the loveliest yellow tint of chartreuse, which the talented singer and dancer was quick to call out when Keke Palmer complimented her on the look for Vogue's live stream. "Yellow pops on dark skin. I feel regal. I feel like a queen," Normani said of the dress she calls an ode to Black girl excellence. Complete with shapely poufed sleeves, a plunging neckline played up by her gemstone pendant necklace, and teardrop diamond studs from Lorraine Schwartz (really, what more could she need?), Normani drew attention to the design's gathered cinch at the waist. Ahead, see every angle of the stunning creation. And yes, BTW, it does have pockets!

