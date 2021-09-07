Collection
Like many brands this season CINOH produced a film. The serene beachfront short that showcased Takayuki Chino’s spring lineup was an escapist trip to the seaside set to hip-hop beats and the backdrop mirrored the ultra-chill vibe of the clothing. The collection was divided into two halves; in part one, the shapes were relaxed, their colors drawn from nature. These ideas were best conveyed via tie-dyed skirts with lace inserts and gossamer-light shirts large enough to be called caftans. An appealing break from the workwear many designers are pushing, Chino’s collection arrives at the right time. If you’re not quite ready for the seriousness and structure of suits or the rigidity of tight, tailored dresses, his work provides plenty of alternatives.www.vogue.com
