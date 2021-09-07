CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ontario's Weather Is About To Get Brutal With Severe Thunderstorms & Possible Tornadoes

By Patrick John Gilson
Narcity
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA barrage of severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes will have Ontarians taking shelter this evening as an approaching cold front prepares to wreak havoc on the province. According to the Weather Network, regions such as London, Windsor, Sarnia and Kincardine will face the biggest risk for severe storms with everything from large hail to tornadoes possible.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Tornado#Canada#The Weather Network#Extreme Weather#Ontarians#Gta
Narcity

A Tornado Threat Is In Place For Southern Ontario Today With Large Hail & Heavy Rainfall

Southern Ontario is in for an eventful weather day, which means you may want to pack a raincoat before heading out of the house. Across Southern Ontario, there is a threat of severe thunderstorms rolling in this afternoon and later tonight, with the possibility of damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, supercells and possible tornadoes, according to The Weather Network. In fact, TWN is warning of a "tornado threat" throughout the day.
Narcity

Ontario's Fall Forecast Just Dropped & It's Going To Get Extremely Snowy & Cold

Ontario's fall forecast has just been released and it's predicting a total mixed bag of weather this year with a chance of early snow. According to The Weather Network, the province will enjoy warmer-than-normal temperatures at the start of the season, with the end of September and October creating the perfect condition to get out and enjoy the colourful foliage.
