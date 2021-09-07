Ontario's Weather Is About To Get Brutal With Severe Thunderstorms & Possible Tornadoes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, strong storms will be possible today and tomorrow with parts of our area included under a marginal storm risk today. Everyone in Western Pennsylvania will likely be under either a marginal or slight risk of severe weather on Wednesday. Officially, the marginal risk of severe weather goes through 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning and we may actually have a better chance for storms on Wednesday at 2:00 a.m. than today. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) That being said, there is a small rain and storm chance for today. If we see anything today, lightning, downpours, and strong wind speeds around...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO