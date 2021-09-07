CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Tuesday, September 7th

By Ryan Kelly
101.9 KELO-FM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaley Cuoco and her husband, Carl Cook, have split after 3 years of marriage. Michael K. Williams – best known as Omar Little from “The Wire” died yesterday from a suspected heroin overdose. Tonight, AGT semi-finals! That and more, in today’s Entertainment Update. XO,. Ryan.

kelofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Kelly Clarkson 'Knew' Ex-Husband's Ill Intentions Toward Her All Throughout Their 'Awful' Marriage Leading to Messy Divorce [Report]

Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, have been making headlines since they announced their divorce; many things would be considered in their separation like assets, properties, custody, and most especially, money. Recently, an insider reveals the singer knew her former manager's intentions after all. According to a source...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael K Williams
Person
Ryan
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Elite Daily

Megan Fox's VMAs Dress Is Completely Sheer

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Megan Fox served (Jennifer’s) body-ody-ody at the 2021 VMAs in her all-sheer dress. She arrived to the red carpet with her longtime boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who wore a firetruck-red suit. How one couple can be so stylish and hot, I do not know, fam. The actor’s slated to present at the awards later tonight, so you’ll get another chance to drool over Fox’s sheer dress at the 2021 VMAs again.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years

Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native’s bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled her stomach and knelt down to kiss it while wearing a matching green button-up.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agt
DesignerzCentral

Nicole Kidman rushed to Keith Urban’s side after his staff died

Nicole Kidman, allegedly, left Hong Kong on a whim after learning that her husband, Keith Urban is in mourning. According to New Idea, Urban is heartbroken over the death of his staff, Randy “Baja” Fletcher. His longtime tour manager passed away after taking a nasty fall off the stage while setting up for Urban’s tour. He was 72.
MUSIC
Popculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kenya Moore Says There Was Drama Within First 20 Minutes Of Filming Real Housewives Spin-Off Show

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore dished to Entertainment Tonight recently, on Peacock’s highly anticipated spin off show Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Currently being touted as essentially a Housewives All Stars, we have big expectations, to say the least. On the cast dynamic, Kenya explained, “The girls were outstanding. Like, it was just, like – […] The post Kenya Moore Says There Was Drama Within First 20 Minutes Of Filming Real Housewives Spin-Off Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
toofab.com

These Co-Stars Secretly Dated While Working Together

"It was such a huge part of my life and no one knew about it." Some things in Hollywood are better off kept a secret -- and sometimes that includes on-set romances. In order to avoid the prying eyes of the paparazzi and avoid potential workplace complications, some actors chose to keep their relationships with co-stars on the down-low.
RELATIONSHIPS
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Megan Fox’s Net Worth?

Remember the beginning of the 2000 era, when big blockbuster movies like Transformers were carving out a new niche in popular culture for action and fantasy movies? At the time, those movies broke the box office and introduced breakout stars like Shia Lebeouf and Megan Fox into the main stage of Hollywood. Like all actors, those same breakout stars would move on from their iconic roles to other projects. Unfortunately, for some, their time in the spotlight only goes so far, and they somewhat disappear from the big stage. For Shia Lebouf, once viewed as a major player on that stage, his fall from grace and previous controversial comments has slowed his ascension to Hollywood greatness to a crawl. Fortunately, his Transformers co-star Meghan Fox hasn’t had too many issues and has managed to keep herself busy with various low-budget projects. However, just like Lebeouf, Meghan Fox has also fallen from the level of stardom that made her household name, which could mean that she’s not as rich as some people may think. So what is Meghan Fox’s net worth?
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy