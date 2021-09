College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, University of Hawai’i at Mānoa, US. I haven’t seen research done on this specific question before, but I could guess at a few options. Slime trails are used for communication between snails and may help them return to the same spot to rest for the day or night (a behaviour we see in snail species of Achatinellinae, though we have never studied how they know to return to the same spot). It can also help them find potential mates.

WILDLIFE ・ 7 DAYS AGO