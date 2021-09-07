Traffic stop leads to arrest of two area women on drug and weapons charges
Two area women were taken into custody early Tuesday after a traffic stop allegedly found them in possession of firearms and drugs. Police stopped 28-year-old Taneka Clark of Savannah Drive in North Liberty after exceeding the speed limit near Highway 6 and Keokuk Street. Upon contact, officers allegedly detected the odor of ingested alcohol coming from her and her passenger, 22-year-old Eva Linklater of 5th Street in Coralville. Both Linklater and Clark denied drinking, possessing any drugs or having any firearms.www.1630kcjj.com
