Judge to read verdict for Iowa City man on trial for 2019 murder

An Iowa City man who is accused of initiating a head-on collision that resulted in the death of a Texas man will learn his fate this afternoon in Sixth Judicial Court. 34-year-old Stephen Lucore is accused of driving his Hyundai Sonata eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in June 2019 without his headlights on at night, traveling at 80 miles an hour when he collided with a Honda head-on. Five people were in the vehicle; one passenger, 64-year-old Robert Sawyer of Nocona, Texas, died of his injuries.