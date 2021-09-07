Davenport man who allegedly stole woman’s electronic devices over two years ago arrested for theft

An over two-year-old case involving a Davenport man who stole a woman’s electronic devices and allegedly pawned or sold them has resulted in his arrest on Monday. According to the original complaint, 32-year-old Jace Stratton was an invited guest at the woman’s South Linn Street apartment the evening of March 28th 2019. When the woman woke up that morning, she found Stratton gone and several items missing. They included her Iphone, laptop computer, two LG tablets and her wallet. She estimated the total value of the taken items to be approximately $1520.