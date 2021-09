Correa went 2-for-4 with a double, two walks and two runs scored in Monday's 11-2 win over the Mariners. Correa walked twice in the same inning as the Astros batted around the order while scoring six runs in the second. The 26-year-old later doubled and notched a base hit to keep up his hot production at the plate. Correa has at least one hit in 16 of his last 19 games and is slashing .324/.422/.577 with four homers, 11 RBI, 16 runs scored and 12:10 BB:K over that span.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO