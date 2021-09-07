CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queen Anne, MD

House of the Week: Stylish Queen Anne

By Dave Wheelan
chestertownspy.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy reference book on architectural styles lists six subcategories for the Victorian style. One of my favorites is the Queen Anne style, with characteristics found in this house including the predominant octagonal three story tower, asymmetrical front porch, bay window projections, bracket eave extensions, multiple gables and dormers. The front elevation has delightful curb appeal with the three-bay porch whose low slope metal roof extends to the side wall of the octagonal tower. One of the tower’s windows faces the porch interior at the point where the stair handrail begins, creating wider stairs to the half-glass paneled door for a welcoming effect. The wood shake wall around the perimeter of the porch gives privacy from the street. Since all the facades of the house are rich in architectural details, the single siding choice of wood shakes ties it all together and adds texture. Instead of a simple band to separate the third story portion of the front gable wall from the other two floors, the band is detailed with the same molding as the gable’s eave extensions for a seamless look.

chestertownspy.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Top Democrats tout California recall with an eye toward 2022

Top Democrats are touting California Gov. Gavin Newsom ’s victory in Tuesday’s recall election as a harbinger of what’s to come in the 2022 midterms when the party will have to defend its narrow House and Senate majorities. In a Wednesday morning call with reporters, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chestertown, MD
City
Queen Anne, MD
State
Tennessee State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
NBC News

FBI fires agent accused of failing to investigate Nassar sex-abuse allegations

WASHINGTON — An FBI agent accused of failing to properly investigate USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been fired by the agency, NBC News has confirmed. The firing of the agent, Michael Langeman, came after a Justice Department inspector general report released in July criticized him and his boss, agent in charge Jay Abbott, for their handling of the case. It said they failed to respond to allegations by gymnasts that they had been sexually abused by Nassar “with the urgency that the allegations required.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Putin forced to self-isolate as COVID hits his inner circle

Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday. The announcement came in the Kremlin's readout of Putin's phone call with the Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Architecture#Real Estate#House#Victorian#French
Reuters

Biden enlisting Disney, Microsoft CEOs in push for vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet on Wednesday with U.S. CEOs and other top business leaders as he pushes companies to require workers to be inoculated amid a surge in COVID-19 infections among the unvaccinated. Participants in the meeting include the chief executives of Walt...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy