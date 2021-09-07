House of the Week: Stylish Queen Anne

My reference book on architectural styles lists six subcategories for the Victorian style. One of my favorites is the Queen Anne style, with characteristics found in this house including the predominant octagonal three story tower, asymmetrical front porch, bay window projections, bracket eave extensions, multiple gables and dormers. The front elevation has delightful curb appeal with the three-bay porch whose low slope metal roof extends to the side wall of the octagonal tower. One of the tower’s windows faces the porch interior at the point where the stair handrail begins, creating wider stairs to the half-glass paneled door for a welcoming effect. The wood shake wall around the perimeter of the porch gives privacy from the street. Since all the facades of the house are rich in architectural details, the single siding choice of wood shakes ties it all together and adds texture. Instead of a simple band to separate the third story portion of the front gable wall from the other two floors, the band is detailed with the same molding as the gable’s eave extensions for a seamless look.