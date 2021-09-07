CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox Rocks A Crop Top & Skirt In New Photos With Racy Caption & MGK Responds

By Emily Selleck
 7 days ago
ABC/Shutterstock

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had a very flirty exchange on Instagram, hinting at some steamy activities happening on vacation in their Airbnb.

Machine Gun Kelly left a very suggestive comment on his girlfriend Megan Fox‘s latest Instagram snap. The actress, 35, took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie, accompanied by the caption, “When I tell you that the table at this air bnb saw some things.” She also added the sweating emoji. Her beau, 31, jumped into the comments, adding, “i’m really glad that’s not our table anymore.”

In the pic, Megan rocked a black bra and a black high-waisted mini skirt, along with a cropped black jacket as she posed in front of a black, marble table. “Never thought I’d dream of being a table but here we are,” one follower joked in the comments, while another added, “This caption has the world shook.”

The PDA-happy couple first met, and subsequently fell in love, on the set of their film Midnight In The Switchgrass in early 2020. At the time, Megan had recently split from husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. Megan and MGK, born Colson Baker, eventually confirmed their romance in June 2021, and it seems they’ve gone from strength to strength ever since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NYxrY_0bok87O100
Megan and MGK. Image: ABC/Shutterstock

Back in July, Megan opened up in an interview with Who What Wear about falling in love with the musician, revealing she was initially hesitant. “When I met him, I knew instantly that this is a soul I’ve traveled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here,” she explained. “Then there was my logical brain chiming and being like, ‘This will never work for 101 reasons.'”

She also gushed over their strong connection, “It was definitely a vehicle – I’ll be honest – for me to meet Colson,” she said of the film set where they met. “I knew he was gonna be in the movie, but the universe was just like, ‘Go do this. There’s something about this experience that’ll be really rewarding for you.’”

