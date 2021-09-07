CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya Gushed About Growing Up With Bella, Because She Respects Her Roots, Y'all

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZendaya practically grew up in front of the camera, so a lot of her childhood memories are from days spent on set. The actress starred on Disney Channel's Shake It Up alongside Bella Thorne from 2010 to 2013, and they were the ultimate Disney Channel duo. As Rocky Blue and CeCe Jones, they captured fans’ hearts and kickstarted their careers in a big way. In a new interview, Zendaya reflected on just how special those days were to her. Zendaya's quotes about growing up with Bella Thorne were so sweet.

