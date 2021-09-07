Zendaya Gushed About Growing Up With Bella, Because She Respects Her Roots, Y'all

Zendaya has spoken candidly about prioritising her mental health, with the actor revealing that she attends, and recommends, therapy.The 25-year-old Spiderman star discussed her belief in the importance of working on oneself during a new interview with British Vogue for the magazine’s October issue.When asked whether she has a therapist, Zendaya said: “Yeah, of course I go to therapy. I mean, if anybody is able to possess the financial means to go to therapy, I would recommend they do that. I think it’s a beautiful thing.“You know, there’s nothing wrong with working on yourself and dealing with those things with...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO