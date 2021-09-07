Loud explosion in Tennessee prompted by 'unknown phenomena' causes ground to shake, multiple 911 calls
Authorities in spent hours searching for the source of what residents reported as a "loud explosion" and shaking ground. In a Facebook post, the Clarksville Police Department wrote on Sunday that its 911 dispatch had received numerous calls at around 9:50 p.m. local time on Saturday regarding the "loud explosion" and that several individuals had also said they had felt the "ground shake."www.foxnews.com
Comments / 106