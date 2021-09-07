CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Loud explosion in Tennessee prompted by 'unknown phenomena' causes ground to shake, multiple 911 calls

By Julia Musto
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in spent hours searching for the source of what residents reported as a "loud explosion" and shaking ground. In a Facebook post, the Clarksville Police Department wrote on Sunday that its 911 dispatch had received numerous calls at around 9:50 p.m. local time on Saturday regarding the "loud explosion" and that several individuals had also said they had felt the "ground shake."

Because I Can
7d ago

Ahhhhh, now I know. It was an overflow of excess gas from bidens diaper that exploded in a firey blast. Fortunately biden double diapers and so did not get burned. His entire staff was overcome by the stench tho. Again fortunately the Secret Service was prepared since Hillary produced copious amounts of that same gas.

Wendy Fincken
7d ago

Could've been a Meteorite? Idk sounds very strange that it's heard, not really seen and many calls made... Things that make you go hmmm

joni jones
7d ago

You know the government knows exactly what the noise was and the local officials are probably in the dark about it.

