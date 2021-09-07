CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

After an 80-year-old man was almost defrauded of thousands of dollars, authorities issued a warning.

By John Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an 80-year-old man was almost defrauded of thousands of dollars, authorities issued a warning. After falling for a complex hoax, a senior wired thousands of pounds to scammers. The Southport resident, who is 80 years old, received a letter in the mail claiming to be from his bank. The...

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Several People Left Out Thousands Of Dollars After Fraudsters Get Hold Of Checks Dropped In Blue Mailboxes In Park Ridge

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) — This is a cautionary tale to heed before you even think about putting something in one of those blue mailboxes. We’ve learned federal and local police are investigating a pattern of check fraud in northwest suburban Park Ridge. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas talked to several people who were out several thousand dollars. It was supposed to be a routine ground ball for Park Ridge Baseball and Softball President Garry Abezetian. “The whole thing is frustrating,” Abezetian said. He said he dropped off two checks in separate envelopes at the local post office. “They came back to our bank as cleared...
PARK RIDGE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Fraud#Royal Mail#Merseyside Police#Nwrocu#Www Actionfraud Police Uk#Merpolcc#Crimestoppers
FOX 28 Spokane

Man, woman arrested after using stolen credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of prepaid debit cards

22-year-old Abdifatah Ahmed Mohamed and 24-year-old Alyssa Marie Zuniga-Moss were both arrested Monday on Burglary and Grand Theft charges after being caught using stolen credit cards, the Coeur d’Alene Police Department says. On Monday, August 30, a Loss Prevention employee with Fred Meyer contacted CDAPD about a suspicious man inside...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Actress Arrested, Allegedly Tortured Housekeeper

Actress Semon Hasan Eka, who stars in films produced in Bangladesh, was arrested for allegedly torturing her housekeeper at her home in Dhaka, the country's capital city, in late July. On Aug. 22, Eka was released on bail. The performer is also facing drug possession charges because police claimed they found illegal drugs when they arrived at Eka's apartment.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy