Mass food distribution planned in Greene County this week

Mass Food Distribution File Photo

FAIRBORN — The Foodbank will hold a mass food distribution for those in need of food assistance at Wright State University’s Nutter Center this week, according to a spokesperson for the organization.

>>Pfizer booster vaccines likely to begin Sept. 20; Moderna shots may be delayed

The distribution will run from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday. Those wishing to receive food are asked not to line up before 9 a.m. due to safety purposes and preparation, the spokesperson said.

Those receiving food will pull into the Nutter Center parking lot from Colonel Glenn Highway and North Fairfield Road and will be directed back to the distribution location.

Optional COVID-19 vaccines will be available and administered by Premier Health, the spokesperson said.

If you have questions about the distribution you’re asked to contact The Foodbank at 937-461-0265.

©2021 Cox Media Group