Timmmberrr! … UF experts try to take subjectivity out of tree-falling assessments
In the eye of hurricane season, you need hardy trees that can withstand the strong winds that come with the storms – and which can topple trees. That’s why University of Florida tree scientists Ryan Klein and Andrew Koeser study the variables that can lead to tree failure and how to make tree risk assessments more accurate and reproducible. Trees can “fail” in many ways, including all or parts of the tree falling and hitting structures, vehicles and humans. A well-trained arborist can assess your tree and recommend mitigation that can help to eliminate defects and promote healthy and more structurally sound trees.blogs.ifas.ufl.edu
Comments / 0