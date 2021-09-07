CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timmmberrr! … UF experts try to take subjectivity out of tree-falling assessments

By Brad Buck
University of Florida
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the eye of hurricane season, you need hardy trees that can withstand the strong winds that come with the storms – and which can topple trees. That’s why University of Florida tree scientists Ryan Klein and Andrew Koeser study the variables that can lead to tree failure and how to make tree risk assessments more accurate and reproducible. Trees can “fail” in many ways, including all or parts of the tree falling and hitting structures, vehicles and humans. A well-trained arborist can assess your tree and recommend mitigation that can help to eliminate defects and promote healthy and more structurally sound trees.

University of Florida

The longan, cousin of the lychee

The longan tree is one of the few fruit trees producing a crop in August, so the small brown fruit are a welcome seasonal taste treat. A family member of the lychee, the longan tree is an attractive evergreen all by itself – the fruit is just an added bonus! Best grown in the warmer parts of Charlotte County or in noted microclimates, the longan may be something to try.
AGRICULTURE
University of Florida

Underutilized Trees: The Nagi Tree

I’ve got a Nagi feeling about this… Natural and Horticultural History. Human desires can be capricious and plants can fall in and out of vogue. Somewhat surprisingly, things as long-lived as landscape trees have different levels of merit based on the era of their planting. One tree that was popular in Central Florida decades ago, fell out of favor, but is now enjoying renewed popularity is Nagei nagi – otherwise known as the nagi tree, Asian bayberry, broadleaf podocarpus, or nagi podocarpus. Although no longer classified as a “true Podocarpus,” it remains within the Podocarpaceae family, and is somewhat of a outlier of biogeography since this family tends to be more linked to the Southern Hemisphere. With lush, dark green leaves, it looks like a broadleaf or angiosperm or even a monocot like an orchid at first glance, however.
GARDENING
weeklypostnc.com

Fall Planting for Trees and Shrubs Part 1

CHARLOTTE – The first half of September can still be very warm and dry but by the end of September and and well into October, conditions should be right for lawn aerating, seeding/reseeding, annual and perennial flowers and certain vegetables. But in this week’s column let us concentrate on tree...
CHARLOTTE, NC
flossmoor.org

Fall Parkway Tree Registration Now Open

The village invites you to participate in the Fall 2021 tree planting program. The village provides all trees at no charge to homes with space in the parkway. Each year, in the spring and fall, the Flossmoor Public Works, Flossmoor Green Commission, and volunteers plant the trees on village parkways.
FLOSSMOOR, IL
wogx.com

Tree filled with bees falls on house in DeLand

A tree came tumbling down onto a house early Thursday evening at a residence in DeLand. Moment after the tree fell, hundreds of bees began swarming the area, stinging two residents several towns. The tree also brought down a power line which has impacted the neighborhood.
DELAND, FL
chinookobserver.com

Extension expert suggests 10 trees for fiery fall color

CORVALLIS — When trees get dressed with the colors of fall, it’s time to go shopping for a new addition to the garden. “If you’re specifically interested in fall color, it will soon be the time to start looking,” said Neil Bell, horticulturist with Oregon State University’s Extension Service. “Trees will start to display color in the next few weeks.”
CORVALLIS, OR
