Timmmberrr! … UF experts try to take subjectivity out of tree-falling assessments

Common names: Japanese bloodgrass, Red Baron grass (red varieties), Cogongrass, Cogon grass, japgrass, bloodroot grass. Have you ever seen cogongrass? Even if you do not know, you likely have as it is one of the most prominent weeds in Marion County. Not only is it prevalent here, it is the world’s seventh worst weed and considered a noxious invasive weed, meaning it is not native and can cause harm to other species. (United States, 2014). Thought to be originally from southeast Asia, cogongrass is now present throughout tropical and subtropical regions of the globe including much of the southeastern US, covering almost 500 million acres worldwide. It was actually introduced intentionally to Florida in the 1930s to control erosion and as a forage crop (Cogongrass, n.d.). It was also utilized as packing material and introduced earlier to Louisiana in 1912. Today, it reduces forest productivity, destroys wildlife habitat (including those for gopher tortoises, Eastern Indigo snakes, and some birds), encroaches in pasture and hay fields, displaces native and desirable vegetation, affects roadways, and is a poor forage crop. It also acts as a fire hazard since it can grow well in fire prone areas and burn very hot if ignited, even when green (United States, 2014, Holmes, 2018). It is important to know about this weed including its characteristics and methods of control so it can be managed and eradicated where possible.

