How will each team in the NFC East fare in Week 1 NFL action?
Football is officially back as college football made its return this past weekend in a major way. Besides having college football back in our lives, starting this Thursday, NFL football will be back as the Dallas Cowboys will hit the road to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. The Cowboys will be hoping to upset the Buccaneers on the road while representing the NFC East well on national television.www.nflanalysis.net
Comments / 0