Letter of Acknowledgement of injustice of Moore’s Ford lynching and temporary marker stating such to be introduced at Monroe City Council work session Tuesday

The last item on the agenda of tonight’s Monroe City Council work session is a rendering and Letter of Acknowledgement by Monroe Mayor John Howard of the tragic events that led to one of the last unsolved lynchings more than 75 years ago. Although the actual lynching took place at the Moore’s Ford Bridge on July 25, 1946 on the Walton/Oconee County line, the events that led up to the murder of George W. and Mae Murry Dorsey and Roger and Dorothy Malcom began in the City of Monroe.