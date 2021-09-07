CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe, GA

Letter of Acknowledgement of injustice of Moore’s Ford lynching and temporary marker stating such to be introduced at Monroe City Council work session Tuesday

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last item on the agenda of tonight’s Monroe City Council work session is a rendering and Letter of Acknowledgement by Monroe Mayor John Howard of the tragic events that led to one of the last unsolved lynchings more than 75 years ago. Although the actual lynching took place at the Moore’s Ford Bridge on July 25, 1946 on the Walton/Oconee County line, the events that led up to the murder of George W. and Mae Murry Dorsey and Roger and Dorothy Malcom began in the City of Monroe.

news.monroelocal.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walton County, GA
City
Monroe, GA
Monroe, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Walton County, GA
Society
Walton County, GA
Government
Monroe, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
The Hill

DOJ asks judge to block Texas from enacting abortion law

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed an emergency motion Tuesday night to issue an order that would stop Texas from implementing its new controversial abortion law, which prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. DOJ argued in its motion that Texas adopted the measure “to prevent women from...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Ex-U.S. intel operatives admit hacking American networks for UAE

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Three former U.S. intelligence operatives who worked as cyber spies for the United Arab Emirates admitted to violating U.S. hacking laws and prohibitions on selling sensitive military technology, under a deal to avoid prosecution announced on Tuesday. The operatives - Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Haiti prosecutor seeks to charge PM in killing, is replaced

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new chief prosecutor was sworn in Tuesday just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and to bar him from leaving Haiti, a move that could further destabilize a country roiled by turmoil following the assassination and a recent major earthquake.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Howard

Comments / 0

Community Policy