CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Musician You Didn't Know Went To Prom With Scarlett Johansson

By Lillian Gao
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Colin Jost is Scarlett Johansson's third husband, and as with all the "Black Widow" actor's previous marriages, her relationship with Jost has been a private one. Jost's August Instagram announcement of their son's birth was minimalist as far as celeb baby announcements go, with Jost simply saying, "Ok Ok we had a baby His name is Cosmo" and that "privacy would be greatly appreciated." He then jokingly directed his more curious fans to their "publicist," Michael Che, who is Jost's "Saturday Night Live" co-star.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
romper.com

60 Famous People You Probably Didn’t Know Were Related

You may not realize it, but there are actually a lot of really famous family connections in the entertainment industry. Consider, for instance, brothers Chris and Liam Hemsworth, sisters Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, mother-daughter Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, and of course, the Kardashians. But there are also a lot of family ties branching out across Hollywood (and the nation) that are lesser known, and those are some of the most interesting. In fact, there are at least 60 celebrities you probably didn’t know were related to each other, so prepare to be surprised.
RELATIONSHIPS
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Why Ryan Reynolds Will Never Meet Scarlett Johansson In The MCU

Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool will soon make the leap from Fox’s X-Universe into the MCU. This will mean Reynolds shares a cinematic universe with his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. But, as pointed out by Looper, there’s a tonne of on and off-screen reasons why Wade and Natasha won’t cross paths – most of which should be very obvious.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mikey Madison

Mikey Madison is only in her early 20s, but she’s already laying the foundation for a long-lasting career. Since landing her first on-screen role in 2015, Mikey has been consistently moving her way up the later. Her big break came in 2016 when she was cast in the TV series Better Things which she remained on until 2020. Although her time on the show may be over, Mikey isn’t going anywhere. She has a few projects in the works at the moment including an upcoming installment to the Scream movie franchise which is set to be released in 2022. The highly anticipated movie has the power to take Mikey’s career to even higher heights. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Mikey Madison.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Michael Che
Person
Josh Hartnett
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Romain Dauriac
Person
Matt Goldman
Person
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Person
Jack Antonoff
codelist.biz

Angelina Jolie To Jennifer Aniston: Leave Shiloh Alone!

The fact that, of all people, her archenemy is flirting with her ex again is bad enough for Angelina Jolie. But that now her daughter Shiloh in Jennifer Aniston also has a kind maternal friend found the barrel is overflowing!. After the teenager happened upon the “Friends” icon while visiting...
CELEBRITIES
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Steel Train#Genius#Allure#Mirror#Pda#Us Weekly#Penn#Spike Tv#Guys Choice Awards
purewow.com

Serena Williams Totally Stole the Show in Superhero-Inspired Met Gala Outfit

Serena Williams was a real-life superhero on the red carpet at last night’s 2021 Met Gala. The tennis star arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday sporting a chic bodysuit and elaborate feathered cape by Gucci. She later revealed the look was inspired by superheroes. The champion exclusively...
TENNIS
CinemaBlend

Sandra Bullock Looks Great At 57 In The Lost City Of D, Which Apparently Dropped The D

I dunno about you, but I’ve been pretty hyped for The Lost City of D ever since it was announced. Of course, at that time, it was expected to be another vehicle for Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock, but even with the swap from Reynolds to Channing Tatum, what we’ve seen from the movie set has been encouraging. This week, CinemaCon 2021 brought us a first look at The Lost City of D, also revealing it has apparently dropped the D.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DesignerzCentral

Nicole Kidman rushed to Keith Urban’s side after his staff died

Nicole Kidman, allegedly, left Hong Kong on a whim after learning that her husband, Keith Urban is in mourning. According to New Idea, Urban is heartbroken over the death of his staff, Randy “Baja” Fletcher. His longtime tour manager passed away after taking a nasty fall off the stage while setting up for Urban’s tour. He was 72.
MUSIC
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan ‘Loudly’ Booed And Jeered

British royal family news reveals that the boo birds were out and taking aim for Meghan Markle, Hollywood Harry and Oprah Winfrey at last night’s National Television Awards. You remember that infamous, mud flinging excuse for a television special the trio blasted—well, so does everyone else and when given the chance they expressed their disgust.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Lil Nas X looks worse for wear after VMAs 2021 afterparty

He may have gotten a little carried away. Lil Nas X was seen being held by security as he left a 2021 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty at 1Oak nightclub in the Meatpacking District late Sunday night. The “Industry Baby” rapper, 22, was photographed clinging onto the shoulders of a...
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy