The Musician You Didn't Know Went To Prom With Scarlett Johansson
Colin Jost is Scarlett Johansson's third husband, and as with all the "Black Widow" actor's previous marriages, her relationship with Jost has been a private one. Jost's August Instagram announcement of their son's birth was minimalist as far as celeb baby announcements go, with Jost simply saying, "Ok Ok we had a baby His name is Cosmo" and that "privacy would be greatly appreciated." He then jokingly directed his more curious fans to their "publicist," Michael Che, who is Jost's "Saturday Night Live" co-star.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0