England were denied a win in Poland after conceding a late equaliser in Warsaw in World Cup qualifying.Raheem Sterling teed up Kane for a header that the striker failed to divert on target early on but it was Poland’s Robert Lewandowski who had the best opportunity of the first-half. The striker was played through on goal with a clipped pass but he did not get enough power on his attempt to lob goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.Tempers flared on the stroke of half-time after what had been a feisty opening 45 minutes in Warsaw but England came close to finding the breakthrough...

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO