Meet Our New Pupper Of The Week, SlinkyDog!

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s Pet of the Week… today we’re introducing you to Dungey. Need some help in the kitchen making biscuits? Get Dungey! This fellow is so adorable that when he’s happy, those front paws go into overdrive and before you know it, you’ll have dozens of biscuits! We don’t know how Dungey got his name, but we do know he is a social and affectionate cat! He is energetic and loves to play, and would like to have access to the outdoors in his new home. He is used to this and it helps to keep him happy and entertained. He is not a fan of other cats so he should be your only cat. We are not sure if he has had any experience with dogs or kids. When Dungey goes home with you, he will be very nervous about making this change. Be sure he has his own room set up and waiting, and that it contains the essentials; litter box, food, water, and toys. It will take days for this cat to become comfortable and confident in the new home. He will be going home with a behavior plan that will need to be followed in order for everyone to transition successfully.

EASTHAMPTON, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO