CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Meet Our New Pupper Of The Week, SlinkyDog!

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

QuadCities.com wants to feature your dog in our new Pupper Of The Week feature!. Just send a picture of your pet with their name, your name, and a sentence or two about them and we’ll post their pic and story on QuadCities.com. Message your doggo pics and info to Sean@QuadCities.com....

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

Meet Mellon! Our Pet of the Week

JAMESTOWN – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. Meet Mellon, a four-month-old black and white New Zealand rabbit. To learn more about Mellon, contact...
JAMESTOWN, NY
county10.com

LPC Pet of the Week: Meet Oscar!

Oscar brings out the fun! He is a lab mix with high energy who wants to run and play all day. He loves playing catch and would be a great running buddy. This is a sweet guy who would love to be an only child. Oscar is not into cats — but he would be great with older kids who have energy and want a good family pet.
PETS
mainstreet-nashville.com

Meet Mr. Handsome, the Pet of the Week

Please allow us to introduce you to a Nashville Humane Association dog who lives up to his name: Mr. Handsome!. Yup. He’ll stare you down with those heterochromia eyes of his and steal your heart. What is heterochromia? It’s when a dog (or any animal — human, too!) has differently...
PETS
wglr.com

Meet the Pet of the Week: Jilian

This week’s Pet of the Week is a cat with some special needs; Jillian has some kidney issues and is partially blind. Despite all that, she’s still very playful and is content with curling up for a nap. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pup#Slinkydog#The Comics Buyers Guide#Arimathean
QuadCities.com

Looking To Adopt A New Kitty? Meet Our Pet Of The Week!

She likes kisses ,cuddling, and birdwatching. She’s a female born in 2017 and looking for her of her home. Adoption & Education Center 724 2nd West Avenue Milan, IL 61264. Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic 612 1st Street West Milan, IL 61264. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer...
MILAN, IL
NewsChannel 36

Meet Queenie, our SPCA Pet of the Week!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Queenie, a 2-year-old female Rottweiler/Mix, and WENY's Pet of the Week!. If you're interested in giving Queenie a "furever" home, visit the C?hemung County Humane Society & SPCA's website at chemungspca.org.
ELMIRA, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Almond

Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. You would think a dog named Almond would be a little nutty, but that’s not the case. Almond is a lab mix who weighs only 30 pounds. He’s very sweet and a little shy. This handsome gentleman came to the...
ALMOND, NY
WWLP 22News

Pet of the Week: Meet Dungey

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s Pet of the Week… today we’re introducing you to Dungey. Need some help in the kitchen making biscuits? Get Dungey! This fellow is so adorable that when he’s happy, those front paws go into overdrive and before you know it, you’ll have dozens of biscuits! We don’t know how Dungey got his name, but we do know he is a social and affectionate cat! He is energetic and loves to play, and would like to have access to the outdoors in his new home. He is used to this and it helps to keep him happy and entertained. He is not a fan of other cats so he should be your only cat. We are not sure if he has had any experience with dogs or kids. When Dungey goes home with you, he will be very nervous about making this change. Be sure he has his own room set up and waiting, and that it contains the essentials; litter box, food, water, and toys. It will take days for this cat to become comfortable and confident in the new home. He will be going home with a behavior plan that will need to be followed in order for everyone to transition successfully.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WATE

Meet our Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley pet of the week, Splash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This adorable kitten is looking to make a splash in your life. Her name – Splash, and she’s available for adoption at the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley. You can learn more about splash, and find more adoptable animals, at humanesocietytennessee.org.
PETS
Live 95.9

Pet of the Week: Meet Rhonda Rousey

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Rhonda Rousey. Don't let her tough name fool you,...
ANIMALS
Smithsonian

Meet Our Sweet and Rambunctious Persian Onager Filly

This update was written by Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute ungulate keeper Tara Buk. Over the past month, our filly has become more confident and brave. She is very sweet-natured and curious about the world around her. She even made a new friend! When Sayeh introduced her daughter to the herd, 2-year-old female Riley showed a lot of interest in her new herd mate. They spend a lot of time rambunctiously running around and exploring their pasture together.
ANIMALS
Wenatchee World

Pet of the Week | Meet Paris

Paris is a 1-year-old small-sized, grey and buff domestic shorthair mix. Paris was a wonderful mother to her babies in foster care and now is looking for a home of her own! Her foster says that she loves people and greets them at the door, loves to be held and flops down for a pet. She is still very playful and enjoys running around and playing with her babies. In her foster home, she seemed to have plenty of good hunting instincts if you count the many fake feathers, fake mice and pesky flies she proudly took care of while she was there.
WENATCHEE, WA
thegazette.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Spooky

Spooky is a 1-year-old female domestic short hair cat available for adoption at Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control, 7241 Washington View Pkwy. SW. Spooky enjoys playing with toys, is affectionate and enjoys being held and snuggled. The shelter has an appointment-only policy for adoptions, surrenders and incoming strays because of construction around the facility. Call (319) 286-5993 for more information. (Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control)
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
buckrail.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Phoenix

JACKSON, Wyo. — In the words of our camera man, “Phoenix is the perfect Jackson dog!” Brains, beauty, and spunky sums up this gal!. Adopt Phoenix from the Jackson/Teton County Animal Shelter, 307-733-2139.
JACKSON, WY
Harper's Bazaar

The 14 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Met Gala

After a year on hiatus, the Met Gala has returned and it's feeling patriotic. The theme of the evening reflects the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. It's a celebration of the home of the free and the sartorially brave—this is no time to play it safe. From a saintly supermodel to a tomboy pop star embracing her princess side to Grimes's futuristic "Dune" references, here are fourteen red carpet revelers who nailed it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy