Clyde Dickey is running to ultimately be the oldest runner to earn a unicorn medal

"Running brought me from the lowest to the highest point of my life."

Clyde Dickey learned lessons of perseverance, inner potential, and self-realization through running.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Clyde Dickey

Age: 63

From: Hilton Head Island, S.C.

There are several reasons I’m running this year. Boston has become my second home — I’ve run 10 straight years and want to keep the streak alive. My ultimate goal is to be the oldest runner ever to earn that beautiful BAA unicorn medal.

The initial plan was to run only three, but the bombing gave me renewed persistence in the spirit of Boston Strong. Running brought me from the lowest to the highest point of my life, teaching me those glorious lessons of perseverance, inner potential, and self-realization.

In addition to the BQ [Boston qualifying time] I earned this year, it’s my distinct honor to run for my second Boston charity: the Semper Fi Fund. Last year I ran for Mass. General [Hospital]. I’ve turned my efforts to helping others. Those that sacrificed in the name of our freedom deserve our respect and commitment.

My coach/trainer/cheerleader/wife will be there for me, as always, near the finish line among our family of fellow runners and friendly Bostonians. God bless you all!

