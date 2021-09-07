CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden goes back to school

By Kate Bennett, CNN
WRAL
 7 days ago

CNN — Of all the educators returning to classrooms in person this fall, only one will be ferried there by a motorcade of Secret Service vehicles that depart from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. First lady Jill Biden on Tuesday starts her 13-week teaching session at the Alexandria, Virginia, campus of Northern...

KCCI.com

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Des Moines

ANKENY, Iowa — First Lady Jill Biden plans to visit Des Moines Wednesday. The first lady will join Third District Representative Cindy Axne for a tour of Des Moines Area Community College's Ankeny Campus and to tout the Biden Administration's America Rescue Plan and Build Back Better agenda. She's expected...
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

First Lady Jill Biden to Travel to Wisconsin and Iowa

(Washington, D-C) – Officials in Washington, D-C have announced First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday, September 15. Additional details are currently not available, but will be updated in a later post. Dr. Biden is a community college educator, and bestselling author. She also served as Second Lady of the United States from 2009–2017.
IOWA STATE
Cedar Valley Daily Times

GRASSLEY BULLETIN: Iowa goes Back to School

Just like many of you, I sent my kids back to school this Monday for the 2021-22 school year. It was a big day in our household as my son, Chance, started the first grade!. This past session, we focused a lot on education and what we could do for our students. One aspect of that was in regards to school funding. For Fiscal Year 22, we passed a 2.4% increase in SSA (State Supplemental Aid). The Legislature also provided an increase of $10 per pupil to address the school funding equity issue that has existed since the implementation of the school funding formula. These increases have raised the state’s funding level for each student – known as state cost per pupil – to $7,227 for this school year, an increase of $179 over last school year.
IOWA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Jill Biden heads back to classroom as a working first lady

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to community college students in boxes on a computer screen, the first lady resumes teaching in person Tuesday from a classroom at Northern Virginia Community College, where she has worked since 2009.
POLITICS
Houston Chronicle

Jill Biden returns to the classroom, live and in-person

Among the thousands of teachers heading back to the classroom this fall will be one in Alexandria, Va., who likes her students to call her "Dr. B." Jill Biden is the first first lady to maintain a full-time job outside the East Wing. Soon she'll have another first under her belt: the only first lady to teach a hybrid-learning community college class in the midst of a terrifying surge in a raging global pandemic.
EDUCATION
informnny.com

Biden and Jill Biden speak about vaccinations

Made in NNY featuring Jay Leno & Kevin Eubanks: Part 1. Made in NNY featuring Jay Leno & Kevin Eubanks: Part 2. Made in NNY featuring Jay Leno & Kevin Eubanks: Part 3. Suicide Prevention Day: Where North Country teens, children can find support. Amazon is fully funding tuition for...
ELECTIONS
Urban Milwaukee

First Lady Jill Biden visits Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School

MILWAUKEE (September 13, 2021) — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is proud to announce that it will host First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The First Lady will be visiting Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School, located at 5131 N. Green Bay Avenue. During Dr. Biden’s visit, she...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

First Lady Jill Biden to appear in Milwaukee next week

MILWAUKEE — First Lady Jill Biden will make a return to Wisconsin Wednesday, Sept. 15. According to the White House, she will also make a stop in Des Moines, Iowa that same day. No other details have been released on where exactly the First Lady will appear. More information are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
politicsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
U.S. POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE

