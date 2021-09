Boruto: Naruto Next Generations shared quite the deadly teacher and student promise between Sasuke Uchiha and Boruto Uzumaki with the newest episode of the series! Ever since Amado and Kashin Koji enacted their secret plan against Jigen, it's been a fairly intense affair for the Hidden Leaf Village. It was revealed during the fight between Koji and Jigen that Jigen was actually the host body for a new Otsutsuki threat. Now that threat has made itself known in full following that fight, and this new Otsutsuki has set his sights directly on Kawaki with the intent of making him a new host.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO