09/07/21: FX renews Reservation Dogs for second season

Airing on the FX cable channel, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Guillén. Based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, this TV show follows the nightly exploits of a group of vampire roommates — Nandor (Novak), Nadja (Demetriou), Laszlo (Berry), and Colin Robinson (Proksch) — as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Guillén). In season three, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms, and supernatural curiosities galore. Colin turns 100 and Nandor tries to inject his life with more meaning.

