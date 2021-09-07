CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
09/07/21: FX renews Reservation Dogs for second season

By Cynopsis Media
cynopsis.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistory: History’s Greatest Memories at 8p, Cities of the Underworld at 10p. It’s one and done for The CW’s “The Republic of Sarah.” Executive producer Jeffrey Paul King released the news on Instagram that the series has been cancelled, noting that the show’s first season finale on Monday would also be its series finale.

www.cynopsis.com

WTVW

Authenticity, comedy keys to FX on Hulu’s ‘Reservation Dogs’

Native American filmmaker Sterlin Harjo has seen countless TV shows and movies that have tried to depict life on the reservation. He saw them fail because they missed one important point. “The truth is it’s all different. Every community is very different and every reservation is very different. So not...
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

Review: FX’s ‘Reservation Dogs’ Episode Five “Come and Get Your Love”

It is another day in Taika Waititi’s (What We Do in The Shadows) and Sterlin Harjo (Mekko)’s Reservation world. While last week’s episode advanced the story forward and introduced new complications that the crew is facing, this week episode continues with the world-building. While always refreshing and clever, “Come and Get Your Love” is not exactly a story-propeller.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

What We Do in the Shadows: Season Four? Has the FX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FX cable channel, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Guillén. Based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, this TV show follows the nightly exploits of a group of vampire roommates — Nandor (Novak), Nadja (Demetriou), Laszlo (Berry), and Colin Robinson (Proksch) — as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Guillén). In season three, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms, and supernatural curiosities galore. Colin turns 100 and Nandor tries to inject his life with more meaning.
TV SERIES
cynopsis.com

09/10/21: HBO Max will continue to spread ‘Gossip’

Peacock: Fireside History with Michael Beschloss at 7p. Travel: These Woods Are Haunted at 9p, The Alaska Triangle at 10p. HBO: NYC Epicenters 9/11 Through 2021 and a Half at 10p. Sunday’s Premieres. Bravo: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City at 9p. CBS: 60 Minutes at 7:30p. HBO: Scenes...
TV SERIES
cynopsis.com

09/09/21: CNN’s Richard Roth makes urgent plea for kidney donation

Peacock: Top Chef Family Style, Frogger, American Ninja Warrior Junior. SundanceNow: Dead Places. SundanceTV and AMC+: True Crime Story: It Couldn't Happen Here at 10p. Twitch: Artificial at 8p. Today's Finale.
ENTERTAINMENT
cynopsis.com

09/13/21: HBO orders more “Real Time with Bill Maher”

Comedy Central: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah at 11p. Food Network: Halloween Baking Championship at 9p, The Big Bake at 11p.
TV SERIES
cynopsis.com

09/15/21: Hulu orders a second season of “Only Murders in the Building”

TLC's 90 Day Fiancé Franchise. Discovery's Shark Week. Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. HGTV's Renovation Island.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Fall for these TV thrillers in 2021

They're sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. The return of early sunsets and cool, crisp evenings calls for dimming the lights and indulging in new and returning TV thrillers this fall. Tense interpersonal relationships and betrayal in Impeachment: American Crime Story satisfy those looking for the highest levels of office gossip, Wakefield questions what it is like to lose one's sanity as part of the job, and I Know What You Did Last Summer once again haunts from the past. Protective blankets and hot beverages are recommended.
TV & VIDEOS
Effingham Radio

HBO Releases teaser for Fifth and Final Season of ‘Insecure’

A bittersweet moment for fans of the HBO show Insecure – the fifth and final season is set to premiere on October 24th. The show, which stars actress Issa Rae, will spend its last season focusing on some self-reflection, while also addressing the feud that disconnected Rae’s character with her best friend, played by Yvonne Orji.
TV SERIES
washingtonnewsday.com

Who is in the ‘Lucifer’ Season 6 Cast?

Season six of Lucifer is now available to stream and download on Netflix. The whole core cast, including Kevin Alejandro’s Dan Espinoza, is back for the final season. In the last season, there are also some new characters. This website contains all of the information you need on the Lucifer cast and characters.
TV SERIES
asapland.com

When will ‘ Jane the Virgin’ leave Netflix?

The entire collection of Jane the Virgin is now streaming on Netflix, but eventually, it’ll leave the streaming service. Here’s what we know about Jane the Virgin’s future on Netflix in the United States and around the world, and when we could see it eventually leaving Netflix. To recap, Jane...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Do CSI: Vegas Viewers Need To Be Fans Of The Original Series With William Petersen And Jorja Fox?

CBS will be the place to be this fall to find the expansions of successful TV franchises with some new shows, with CSI making a comeback after more than six years off the air. The original CSI ran for fifteen seasons, and the upcoming CSI: Vegas will bring back stars William Petersen, Jorja Fox, and others to join a crew of newcomers. While the newcomers would be easy enough for new viewers to adjust to, a big question is: would new viewers need to already be CSI experts to enjoy Vegas?
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
TV SERIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES

