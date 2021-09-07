CASS COUNTY FRIEND OF THE COURT: Domestic PPOs and parenting time orders
In Michigan, individuals can get a domestic relationship Personal Protection Order (Domestic PPO) to stop threats or violence against them by an individual he or she has or had a domestic relationship with. A domestic relationship is a relationship with a person who: (1) is your current or ex-spouse; (2) your child’s other parent; (3) someone you currently live with or used to live with; or (4) someone you are dating or have dated.leaderpub.com
