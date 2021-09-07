CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cass County, MI

CASS COUNTY FRIEND OF THE COURT: Domestic PPOs and parenting time orders

By Submitted
Niles Daily Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Michigan, individuals can get a domestic relationship Personal Protection Order (Domestic PPO) to stop threats or violence against them by an individual he or she has or had a domestic relationship with. A domestic relationship is a relationship with a person who: (1) is your current or ex-spouse; (2) your child’s other parent; (3) someone you currently live with or used to live with; or (4) someone you are dating or have dated.

leaderpub.com

Comments / 3

Related
Butler Eagle

County parents join lawsuit against face coverings in schools order

Several Butler County parents of school children are among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the state's Department of Health, and its recent order on face coverings in schools. State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-34th, and Rep. Jesse Topper, R-78th, are also involved in the lawsuit that was...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
beardstownnewspapers.com

Cass County reports sixty new COVID cases

The Cass County Health Department has reported 60 new Covid cases over the past week. Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 2,339. The active case count is 69. The total number recovered is 2,232 with 38 deceased. There are three cases currently hospitalized. CCHD is urging the community to abide by the governor’s mask mandate for individuals in indoor public settings, regardless…
CASS COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts hosting forums on domestic violence

FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts is hosting a series of forums on the court system's response to domestic violence this month. The office says the goal is to identify gaps in how the court system addresses issues related to domestic violence. That includes dating violence, stalking, sexual violence and other forms of domestic violence.
FRANKFORT, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Cass County, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Cass County, MI
Government
County
Cass County, MI
Niles Daily Star

Dowagiac man sentenced for healthcare fraud

CASSOPOLIS – A Dowagiac man was sentenced Friday in Cass County Circuit Court for healthcare fraud uncovered during the investigation of fired Southwestern Michigan College instructor George Field. Field himself was sentenced earlier Friday to terms of probation for perjury, attempted aggravated indecent exposure and other charges. In addition to...
DOWAGIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Ppo#Cass#The Third Party#Michigan Legal Help#Foc
Blue Springs Examiner

County seeks court order against diner

Jackson County officials plan to seek a court order to close a Blue Springs diner that has remained open despite a Health Department order to close. The department ordered Rae's Cafe to be closed last Friday for repeated violations of the county's indoor mask mandate. Owner Amanda Wohletz continued to keep the diner as a “private club,” charging visitors a membership fee of $1 and requiring visitor sign-in.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
Pharos-Tribune

Deaths still up this year in Cass County

Although coroner-investigated deaths in Cass County were lower this August than in August 2020, the county is still five deaths ahead of last year. Cass County Coroner George Franklin said that there were nine deaths his office investigated last month, compared to 12 the office looked into last year. Six...
CASS COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
Vindy.com

Parents challenge Boardman schools’ mask order

BOARDMAN– “Boardman is a community with high passion,” said Vickie Davis, board of education president, at the opening of a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the school district’s 20-day mandatory mask policy for students, teachers and staff. “Mask policy has become a national debate that has proved very divisive —...
BOARDMAN, OH
Law.com

Appeals From Family Court Orders

Many lawyers do not realize that appeals to the Appellate Division from the Family Court are governed by Article 11 of the Family Court Act with its own unique set of rules. This is because CPLR §5702 provides that appeals to the appellate division may be taken from any court of original instance, other than the supreme court or a county court, in accordance with the statute governing practice in that court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vindy.com

Domestic violence victims often need support and time

An alleged domestic violence incident that led to criminal charges being filed this week against a well-known local high school football coach has drawn attention to a very serious societal problem that often occurs in secret and behind closed doors. While reports of domestic violence in the physical sense generally...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Niles Daily Star

Residents ask Cass County board to oppose potential mask mandates

CASSOPOLIS — Thursday evening, cars spilled out of the Cass County Road Commission’s parking lot into the street and onto the Cass County Fairgrounds. Once inside, bodies packed together, overflowing out of the meeting room and into the lobby as dozens of residents stood in line waiting to make their voices heard to county government.
CASS COUNTY, MI
willcountygazette.com

Chicago radio host accuses Will County schools of placing 'gag order' on parents of remote learners

Chicago’s Morning Answer radio host Dan Proft is urging parents to speak out about Will County school district policy that critics charge seeks to gag them. According to a document posted by Proft on Twitter, parents must sign a form agreeing not to post recordings of their children's Zoom remote sessions, or comment on teachers or lessons, on social media.
CHICAGO, IL
Niagara Gazette

Masks ordered for county buildings

LOCKPORT — Niagara County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh announced a mask mandate for county buildings Tuesday afternoon. The mandate came after advice from Department of Health Director Dan Stapleton. At the same time, Gov. Kathy Hochel announced that $65 million for local governments to administer booster shots will be awarded,...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Government Technology

Kentucky Court System Gathers Data on Domestic Violence Cases

(TNS) — The court process can be confusing and daunting under the best of circumstances. A criminal case, from beginning to end, can take months or years, and the process is filled with hearings that can be delayed again and again. Megan Gross, advocacy coordinator for New Beginnings Sexual Assault...
OWENSBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy