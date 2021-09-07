CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Optimal NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks, strategy, advice for Week 1, 2021

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams were at the center of the conversation in the NFL throughout the offseason. The Rams added Matthew Stafford via a high-profile trade to lead their offense, and Aaron Donald returns as the league's most dominant defender. Los Angeles is also a popular pick in NFL survivor pools for Week 1, as the Rams are 7.5-point home favorites against the Chicago Bears in the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. There are plenty of factors to consider when making your NFL survivor pool picks.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Make free NFL football office pool picks at CBS Sports, get guaranteed payouts every week in 2021

The Cleveland Browns were among the biggest surprises last season. The Browns appeared in the NFL Playoffs for the first time since 2002, eventually losing in the divisional round to the Kansas City Chiefs. Baker Mayfield and the Browns will look to make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1988-89. Cleveland begins its journey to the postseason on the road against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday, September 12. Which team should you target with your NFL office pool picks?
NFL
watchstadium.com

NFL Betting: Week 1 Best Picks and Advice

During the NFL season, Stadium sports betting analyst Nate Jacobson will break down every single point spread using lines as of Thursday morning. Here are his thoughts on the Week 1 slate. Note: Nate will discuss all of his college football and NFL bets on the Sharp Lessons podcast that...
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

NFL Week 2: In Pocket Bets

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Betting on the NFL is a numbers game. It has more to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL power rankings, Week 2: NFC has several risers as Packers lay dud

The Green Bay Packers fell out of top-tier status after having about as lackluster of an opening weekend as a team could have. But the rest of the NFC picked up the slack. Others in the conference, such as the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and of course the New Orleans Saints who handed the Pack a 38-3 loss, flew out of the gate. That corresponded with the opposite for some of the top teams in the AFC.
NFL
247Sports

Spartans in the NFL Week 1

Every week throughout the NFL season, we check in on Michigan State products playing at the highest level. While MSU’s 80-year draft streak was snapped this year, there were still more than a dozen Spartans on active rosters on opening day of the 2021 season. A host of MSU players...
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Myles Garrett: Gets to Mahomes

Garrett posted four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 33-29 loss to the Chiefs. Garrett sacked Patrick Mahomes on third down late in the fourth quarter, forcing the Chiefs to punt with a four-point lead and just 2:59 remaining. The Browns squandered the opportunity, as quarterback Baker Mayfield threw an interception just five plays later. Nevertheless, it was a strong start for Garrett, who's aiming for his fourth straight season with double-digit sacks.
NFL
theScore

NFL Week 2 survivor picks: Chubb, Cleveland to cruise against Houston

AWAY HOME PICK (CR) Texans Browns (-11.5) CLE (9) Falcons Buccaneers (-13) TB (9) Titans Seahawks (-5.5) SEA (6) 49ers Eagles (+3.5) SF (5) Lions Packers (-10.5) GB (4) Broncos Jaguars (+6) DEN (3) Raiders Steelers (-6) PIT (3) Patriots Jets (+5) NE (3) Chiefs Ravens (+3) KC (3) Vikings...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Football#American Football#Optimal Nfl#The Los Angeles Rams#Caesars Sportsbook#Cowboys#Lions#Steelers#The Kansas City Chiefs#Cbs Sports Football#Giants
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
NFL
HOT 107.9

Local Community Mourns the Sudden Loss of Kevin Faulk’s 19-Year-Old Daughter, Kevione Faulk

It is with great sadness that we report Kevin Faulk's 19-year-old daughter, Kevione Faulk, has passed away. Kevione is one of Faulk's three children with his wife LaTisha and the news of her passing sent shockwaves through our local community. Although an official cause of death was not revealed, LSU confirmed the reports of her passing with a heartfelt message from the football team's official Twitter account.
NFL
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban will love why Mac Jones declined the ball from his first NFL TD

The Mac Jones versus Tua Tagovailoa show, or as NFL fans would call it the Miami Dolphins against the New England Patriots, lived up to its hype. Both Jones and Tagovailoa played well, with Tua coming out on top, 17-16. Tagovailoa threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns; one passing and one rushing.
NFL
Complex

Video Shows Rams and Bears Fans Brawl After Sunday Night Football Game

The latest fan brawl of the post-COVID era broke out in the bowels of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as several Rams and Bears fans traded haymakers following Los Angeles’ blowout win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. TMZ obtained footage of the fight, which reportedly stemmed from an incident that...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy