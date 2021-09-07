Optimal NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks, strategy, advice for Week 1, 2021

The Green Bay Packers fell out of top-tier status after having about as lackluster of an opening weekend as a team could have. But the rest of the NFC picked up the slack. Others in the conference, such as the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and of course the New Orleans Saints who handed the Pack a 38-3 loss, flew out of the gate. That corresponded with the opposite for some of the top teams in the AFC.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO