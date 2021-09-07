CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Edwardian Hotels opens The Londoner

businesstraveller.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Londoner finally opened its doors this week, proclaiming itself to be “the world’s first super boutique hotel”. The 350-room property had originally been due to open in the summer of 2020, but this was pushed back several times due to the onset of Covid-19. The hotel is located on...

www.businesstraveller.com

Comments / 0

Related
travelweekly.com

Hotel Greystone is set to reopen in Miami Beach

The Hotel Greystone, shuttered since early 2020 due to the pandemic, plans to reopen in late September. The 91-room Miami Beach hotel at the corner of 19th Street and Collins Avenue had completed a $65 million renovation project shortly before it closed. The upgrade maintains the 1939 Henry Hohauser design...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
olivemagazine.com

UK boutique hotels for food lovers

Looking for boutique hotels to visit? Discover our botholes for food lovers below, then check out our favourite UK city breaks. Slow down, de-stress and be cosseted at this character-packed hotel in the Dorset market town. Guests can stay in the main Georgian townhouse, Potting Shed rooms in the walled garden or in Eastbury Cottage, with each accommodation offering laid-back vibes and a homely atmosphere. The hotel’s small but deluxe garden spa comes with hot tubs and a steam room for fully-fledged relaxing, or guests can venture outside the grounds to explore the town’s food and craft markets and Sherborne Castle (and sample The Castle’s wines in the Eastbury’s bar for good measure).
LIFESTYLE
hospitalitynet.org

Pan Pacific London Is Now Open

Opening today, Pan Pacific London takes innovation and understated luxury to new heights. This haven in the heart of the City fuses together architecture, contemporary design, boundary-pushing wellbeing, and leading destination restaurants and bars, with sincere Singaporean hospitality to create a lifestyle destination in London. Located in Liverpool Street, Pan...
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

London’s main tourist attraction hotel prices 69% more than the London average

While it might not be your first thought when thinking about a staycation destination, the capital attracted nearly 22m international tourists in a single year prior to pandemic travel restrictions, with a further 12.1m domestic visitors making overnight visits. A stay in London wouldn’t be complete without a trip to...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Reynolds
tripsavvy.com

Live the English High Life in This Colorful New London Hotel

A vacation to the U.K. countryside is hard to replicate, especially in London, but the new Beaverbrook Town House is bringing a touch of the countryside to the heart of Chelsea. Opened on Sept. 1, Beaverbrook Town House joins its sister hotel, the Beaverbrook in Surrey, a 470-acre estate owned...
LIFESTYLE
travelweekly.com

London hotel is Pan Pacific's first in Europe

The Pan Pacific London opened Sept. 1 as the first European property from Pan Pacific Hotel Group. The new hotel is in One Bishopsgate Plaza, a 43-story tower near Liverpool Street Station. Among the hotel's 237 guestrooms are 42 suites. The signature Pan Pacific Suite on the 19th floor offers views of the landmark Gherkin skyscraper.
YOGA
Time Out Global

New restaurants are opening in London and these ones sound banging

With sites already in Spitalfields and Tower Bridge, Gunpowder’s Indian family-style cooking is now finally coming to central London. Husband-and-wife duo Harneet Baweja and Devina Seth will open the Soho branch on October 15 bringing with them new recipes like whole mackerel with raw mango chutney, and lobster with rice pancakes as well as Gunpowder signature dishes Kashmiri lamb chops, spicy venison and vermicelli doughnut, and Karwari soft-shell crab. We are so extremely ready.
businesstraveller.com

25 Hours Hotel to open in Florence

The first 25 hours hotel in Italy will open in Florence next week on September 8, 2021. The 25 hours Hotel Piazza San Paolino is in the Santa Maria Novella district at the centre of Florence, close to Florence’s train station, at the back of the Museo del Novecento. Filling...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boutique Hotel#Restaurants#Edwardian Hotels#Londoner#Japanese#French#Joshua S Tavern#Pan Pacific Hotels Group
BoardingArea

Review: Claridge’s Hotel London

Review: JetBlue A320 Even More Space Seats (Restyled Cabin) There are some cities with amazing points hotel, where I’ll gladly return to the same hotel every time I visit. London isn’t one of those places. I’ve reviewed a countless number of points hotels in London over the years, and they’ve ranged from average to quite good. For our four nights in London this time we decided to mix it up a bit. Long story short, I’m happy we did, because our stay was flawless, and this was my best London hotel experience to date.
WORLD
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book Near the London Stock Exchange

The London Stock Exchange is the financial heart of the City of London, a centuries old institution that can trace its curious origins back to the coffee-house financiers of the Elizabethan age. The London Stock Exchange is the capital at its most exciting, a place where millions are won and lost everyday. And with so much money floating around, the luxury accommodation options in the City leave little to chance. Here are the best hotels near the London Stock Exchange –bookable with Culture Trip.
WORLD
inavateonthenet.net

Inside The Londoner: The world’s deepest hotel

Sophisticated artwork and a versatile AV system combine to deliver a one-off experience at the world’s first ‘super boutique’ hotel. Reece Webb discovers how comprehensive AV supports the deepest habitable grade commercial building in the world. The Londoner is described as the world’s first ‘super boutique’ hotel, located at the...
HOME & GARDEN
hospitalitynet.org

London’s most exciting new hotel, The Londoner, to debut September 2021

The hottest hotel launch in London this year is confirmed to open its doors to guests in September 2021. The much anticipated debut of The Londoner marks the beginning of a rebirth for Leicester Square and the introduction of the world's first super boutique hotel. From one of the UK's largest family-owned hotel group Edwardian Hotels London, The Londoner is set to amaze both Londoners and the city's international guests with a staggering 350 rooms, 16 storeys, six concept eateries, a unique members club-style private area, a wealth of meeting and event space, cinema and an entire floor dedicated to wellness. Designed in collaboration with world-renowned architectural designers Yabu Pushelberg, the opening of The Londoner marks a pivotal moment in the return and scale of global hospitality.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
spectrumnews1.com

CitizenM micro hotel opens in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES — Less is more at the new citizenM micro hotel in downtown Los Angeles, with rooms measuring just 100 square feet. “Our rooms are cozy,” said Benjamin Ward, general manager of citizenM in LA — which opened in late August. “Beautiful and cozy.”. The rooms are so cozy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ftnnews.com

Red Carnation Hotels’ First Opening in Scotland

This is the story of a re-imagining; an exclusive address with an iconic, guest-welcoming heritage, which is set to transform the Edinburgh hotel scene. A realization of the Tollman family’s dream to showcase everything exquisite about Edinburgh, and Red Carnation Hotels’ first opening in Scotland. In celebration of the beautiful...
WORLD
Time Out Global

French ‘classicists’ the Galvin Brothers to open at Kimpton Fitzroy London hotel

Michelin-starred brothers Chris and Jeff Galvin will be opening Galvin Bar and Grill at Kimpton Fitzroy Hotel with chef Adam Gray on September 27. They’ll be taking over the old seafood restaurant Neptune launched by Brett Redman and Margaret Crow, which was closed by the pandemic. The sibling duo have a long history with hotel restaurants, having worked with the likes of The Ritz, The Lanesborough and The Savoy. While Gray is best known for being head chef at the Michelin starred Gary Rhodes' Rhodes Twenty Four restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book Near Buckingham Palace, London

The Queen may have the most exclusive address in London, but that doesn’t mean you need to stay miles from her front door. Book a place to stay near Buckingham Palace and you’ll be close to many other London attractions, too. Westminster Abbey, 10 Downing Street and Trafalgar Square are all within walking distance, while the Tube stations of St James’s Park and Green Park can whisk you off to the rest of the capital. Here are the best places to stay near the royal residence, all bookable on Culture Trip.
WORLD
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book Near the Natural History Museum and Science Museum, London

Forget cities that are famous for one museum – London has three world-class institutions within sight of each other in South Kensington. The Natural History, Science and Victoria & Albert museums are cultural powerhouses where you can explore human innovation, creativity and evolution without pausing for breath. Even better, entry is free, so you can put your money towards a nearby hotel instead, bookable on Culture Trip.
LIFESTYLE
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels Near the British Library, London

The British Library is a titan, with 170 million items and shelves stretching well over 400mi (644km). In fact, if you saw 20 items per day, you’d need 20,000 years to see the full collection. If you don’t have that kind of time, pick out the highlights – it’s home to the Magna Carta and handwritten Beatles lyrics – and base yourself at one of these top London hotels, all bookable with Culture Trip.
WORLD
theculturetrip.com

Pillow Talk: Between the Sheets of NoMad Hotel, London

This New York hotel brand is breathing new life into one of London’s oldest quarters, thanks to the revival of the Bow Street Magistrates’ Court. Book your stay on Culture Trip. Covent Garden is a London landmark eternal. But don’t go thinking it’s staid. With the opening of a long-awaited...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy