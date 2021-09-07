CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deal: Get This Taylor Stitch Henley for 20% Off

By Lindsay Rogers, @lndsrgrs
 7 days ago
The Heavy Bag Henley in Cypress Taylor Stitch

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits.

It’s almost long-sleeve szn and I, for one, am ecstatic. I’m also thrilled to see Taylor Stitch’s Heavy Bag Henley on sale and available in Navy, Cypress, Natural, Burgundy, Espresso and Heather Gray. Named for its weighted fabric, it’s now 20% off, courtesy of the brand’s (extended) Labor Day sale. Let’s just say, I could easily wear this Henley every day, forever — or at least until it reaches 80 degrees, every day.

