Edward Waters University has set a new enrollment record with the Fall semester now underway, with 1,104 students enrolled. Of those, 531 are new students. The 155-year-old institution has been on a roll the last three months. EWU has opened a new student housing, cut the ribbon on a brand new football stadium, joined the NCAA, received grants from the National Parks Service and from Apple, and launched a new online graduate degree program as it transitioned from a college to a university.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO