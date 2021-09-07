Metabolism Changes With Age, But Not When People Might Think, U.S. National Science Foundation Study Finds
Researchers measured life's metabolic highs and lows, from birth to old age. Science shows that, pound-for-pound, a 1-year-old burns calories 50% faster than an adult. September 7, 2021 - Most people remember a time when they could eat anything they wanted and not gain weight. But a study published in the journal Science and funded in part by the U.S. National Science Foundation suggests that metabolism -- the rate at which calories burn -- actually peaks much earlier in life and starts its inevitable decline later than you might guess.goldrushcam.com
Comments / 0