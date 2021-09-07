CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Metabolism Changes With Age, But Not When People Might Think, U.S. National Science Foundation Study Finds

goldrushcam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers measured life's metabolic highs and lows, from birth to old age. Science shows that, pound-for-pound, a 1-year-old burns calories 50% faster than an adult. September 7, 2021 - Most people remember a time when they could eat anything they wanted and not gain weight. But a study published in the journal Science and funded in part by the U.S. National Science Foundation suggests that metabolism -- the rate at which calories burn -- actually peaks much earlier in life and starts its inevitable decline later than you might guess.

goldrushcam.com

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

Does Your Metabolism Slow Down with Age? Not According to this Study

A new study found that the belief that our metabolism slows down as we age might just be a common myth. Researchers found that our metabolism peaks at the age of 1 and then slightly slows down until we are about 20 years old. It remains much the same throughout our adult lives until we hit 60 years old, when it very slowly starts to decline again.
HEALTH
wnctimes.com

Avocados change belly fat distribution in women, controlled study finds

An avocado a day could help redistribute belly fat in women toward a healthier profile, according to a new study. One hundred and five adults with overweight and obesity participated in a randomized controlled trial that provided one meal a day for 12 weeks. Women who consumed avocado as part of their daily meal had a reduction in deeper visceral abdominal fat.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

People look alike if we think they have similar personalities, new study finds

Do Vladimir Putin and Justin Bieber look alike? They do if you think they have similar personalities, shows a new study by a team of psychologists. Its findings, which appear in the journal Cognition, reveal that knowledge of a person's personality can influence the perception of a face's identity and bias it toward unrelated identities. For example, if Vladimir Putin and Justin Bieber, a pair of faces among many tested in the research, have more similar personalities in your mind, then they visually appear more similar to you as well, even if they lack any physical resemblance.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Age#U S#Metabolism#Pixabay Researchers#Duke University#Nsf
case.edu

New study finds therapeutic treatment option for metabolic syndrome, obesity

CWRU, Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals research team proves successful use of ‘anti-obesity’ drug in pre-clinical models. Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of conditions, including obesity, and can be dangerous as it increases the risk for heart disease, stroke, diabetes and other diseases. In a recent study, published in eLife, researchers at the Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals (UH) and Case Western Reserve University discovered a therapeutic option for the treatment of metabolic syndrome and obesity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
flsouthern.edu

National Science Foundation Taps Florida Southern College And Lsu To Research Climate Change Impact On Stone Crabs

“The NSF’s recognition of the innovative work taking place within our marine biology program is rewarding and gratifying,” says Dr. Anne Kerr, president of FSC. “The research our biology, chemistry, and marine biology departments do is groundbreaking in many ways. Our community benefits from the brilliant minds of our professors who work together with our student-scholars in the field. It is experiences like this that will allow our students to present their work at scientific conferences, publish their data, form networks with other researchers and, ultimately, develop into outstanding scientists.”
LAKELAND, FL
WLFI.com

Skiers might be at lower risk for anxiety, study finds

Slaloms through snow are a winter staple for some, but they might have mental health benefits, too. Skiers had a nearly 60% lower risk of getting diagnosed with anxiety disorders compared to non-skiers, according to a study published Friday in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry. Mental health experts have for...
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
The Week

57 percent of vaccinated COVID-19 patients hospitalized in first half of 2021 had mild or asymptomatic infections, study finds

A recent nationwide study may lead health ofificials to rethink how to analyze COVID-19 hospitalizations as a pandemic metric, The Atlantic reports. After examining the electronic records for nearly 50,000 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 at 100 Veterans Affairs hospitals across the United States between March 2020 and June 2021, researchers found that a significant number of the patients actually had mild or asymptomatic infections. Patients who required supplemental oxygen or registered a blood oxygen level below 94 were considered moderate to severe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Why smokers have a lower risk of COVID-19

In a new study from Hiroshima University, researchers found a potential reason why lower numbers of COVID cases have appeared amongst smokers compared to non-smokers, even as other reports suggest smoking increases the severity of the disease. They also found two drugs that mimic the effect of chemicals in cigarette...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine spurs lasting immune response: new study

A new study from La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) scientists helps answer the question: how long does immunity against COVID-19 last in vaccinated people?. As they report in Science, a low dose of the Moderna vaccine lasts for at least six months, and there is no indicator that vaccinated people will need a booster shot.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

A Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Yale Daily News

Yale study examines effect of COVID-19 antibodies

A new study from researchers at Yale School of Medicine’s Iwasaki Lab analyzed the protective capacity of antibodies generated by both the COVID-19 vaccine and natural infection. The researchers examined the role of T-cells and B-cells in COVID-19 infections and differences in protection produced by vaccines and natural infection. When...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
theedgemarkets.com

Rebuking report on Covid-19 vaccine deaths, Pharmaniaga says Covid-19 raw data must be analysed with scientific methods and peer-reviewed

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): Pharmaniaga Bhd has cautioned that any analysis on the raw data of the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, which include fatalities amongst the vaccinated population, released by the Ministry of Healt (MoH) must use the standard scientific methodology and framework, as well as be peer-reviewed. In a...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Study: Causes of obesity in India depend on gender, age and where people live

Obesity is on the rise in India, and a new front in the struggle to improve nutrition in the country of 1.36 billion people has emerged. New research from the Tata-Cornell Institute for Agriculture and Nutrition (TCI) sheds light on the patterns of obesity within India, underscoring the need for policies and programs that consider the factors driving obesity rates within different groups and communities.
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy