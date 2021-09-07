CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Farm Bureau Reports Legislation Seeks $308 Million for Key Valley Canal

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 7, 2021 - By Christine Souza - Farmers and ranchers are working with key lawmakers in a push to fund repairs and upgrades to California's existing water conveyance system. (Left) At the state Capitol, California Farm Bureau director of water resources Danny Merkley urged investment in water infrastructure through...

September 14, 2021 - MATHER – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday welcomed President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. as he arrived in California to survey damage from the Caldor Fire – now the 15th largest and the 16th most destructive wildfire in state history – and discuss his Administration’s response to recent devastating wildfires in the western U.S.
California Oil Industry Continues to Thwart Climate-Related Bills

This year, natural disasters across the country — including epochal drought conditions and devastating wildfires in California — have thrown into sharp relief the urgent need for action on climate. Despite the urgency of the issue, proposed legislation in the state to address climate change has either been thwarted or diluted by the powerful fossil-fuel industry’s allies and lobbyists.
California COVID-19 Rent Relief Program Hits Major Milestone, with More Than $1 Billion in Rent and Utility Assistance Paid or Approved for Payment

More than 44,000 households have been assisted and more than $1 billion paid or approved for payment. More than 243,000 applications have been received with more than $2.2 billion in rent and utility assistance requested. September 13, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – California’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program is reaching a significant...
California State Senator Bill Dodd Lauds Passage of Controlled Burn Insurance Fund

“If we want to reduce the frequency and destructiveness of wildfires, we must remove combustible fuels from our tinder-dry forests and woodlands,” Sen. Dodd said. “Prescribed burning is a time-tested solution to this worsening problem. I am thrilled to see this come to fruition and thank my legislative colleagues for supporting this worthwhile investment.”
California Legislature Passes Guaranteed $1 Billion in Additional Wildfire Prevention Funds, Millions in Forest Resilience Dollars, RCRC Reports

2020 Sierra National Forest Creek Fire in California. September 13, 2021 - Last week, the Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) reported as the California Legislature wound down its 2021 session, lawmakers passed an unprecedented continuous allocation to wildfire prevention and forest health programs. The allocation, found in Senate Bill 155, not only adds an additional $1 billion to forest health programs, but also secures funding previously promised, but not continuously appropriated, in 2018’s Senate Bill 901 (Dodd) through 2023-24. The bill continuously appropriates $200 million annually from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, which accrues revenues from the state’s Cap-and-Trade Auction program, through the 2028-29 fiscal year. SB 155 also requires the California Natural Resources Agency to report annually to the Legislature on the use of the funds, including the amount of funding spent on programs and the projects implemented by each program.
After Cuomo legislators seek recall option

ALBANY — Up until a month ago, New York and California were both big states with governors in deep political hot water. But with Andrew Cuomo having resigned on his own as New York's chief executive Aug. 24, a major difference in how the two states can deal with issues relating to competency in public office is now in focus: Californians have the power to recall leaders at the ballot box, while New Yorkers do not.
Farm Bureau: Tax Proposals Put Future of American Farms at Risk

The American Farm Bureau Federation, along with 46 state Farm Bureaus and 280 organizations representing family-owned agribusinesses, sent a letter today to congressional leaders urging them to leave important tax policies in place as they draft legislation implementing President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. The letter addresses four key tax provisions that make it possible for farmers and ranchers to survive and pass their businesses on to the next generation: estate taxes, stepped-up basis, 199A small business deduction and like-kind exchanges.
Increased Pumping in California’s Central Valley During Drought Worsens Groundwater Quality, USGS Reports

September 2, 2021 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Intensive pumping of aquifers during drought can speed up deterioration of groundwater quality, according to a new study by the U.S. Geological Survey. The results highlight clean drinking water supply vulnerabilities in California and other western states currently experiencing record drought conditions. (Left)...
Community Voices: Valley legislators: Stand with immigrant communities

Three years ago Nestor was driving home after a long day toiling in the blistering valley fields, when he was pulled over for allegedly running a stop sign. He was stunned when the officer informed him he was being arrested for supposedly not checking in with his probation officer. He had been showing up to all of his appointments, had been taking classes, and was bettering his life. After being wrongfully held in local jail for two months, Nestor finally had the opportunity to present himself before a judge, who recognized that Nestor had been checking in with his probation officer, and deserved to be released that same day.
Franchise Tax Board Offers Tax Relief for Californians Affected by Wildfires

“We hope the additional time to file and make certain payments provides some relief to Californians affected by these devastating wildfires,“ said State Controller and FTB Chair Betty T. Yee. FTB automatically conforms to Internal Revenue Service (IRS) postponement periods for presidentially declared disasters. On August 27, the IRS granted...
Farm Bureau leaders discuss forestry issues in Galax

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia Department of Forestry officials led a tour of white pine growth in Mathews State Forest, shared industry updates and offered input on emerging issues, including solar facilities, erosion control, forestland conservation models, Chesapeake Bay preservation and more. “This committee likes to...
