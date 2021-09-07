California Farm Bureau Reports Legislation Seeks $308 Million for Key Valley Canal

Three years ago Nestor was driving home after a long day toiling in the blistering valley fields, when he was pulled over for allegedly running a stop sign. He was stunned when the officer informed him he was being arrested for supposedly not checking in with his probation officer. He had been showing up to all of his appointments, had been taking classes, and was bettering his life. After being wrongfully held in local jail for two months, Nestor finally had the opportunity to present himself before a judge, who recognized that Nestor had been checking in with his probation officer, and deserved to be released that same day.

