An aspiring Full Stack Developer’s guide to quickly developing and deploying scalable web applications. There used to be a time not so long ago when creating web applications was the work of child prodigies the likes of Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. Or alternatively, you could enroll in a fancy college, spend the best four years of your life (and your parent’s retirement savings) learning to program and then end up making subpar 90’s style web apps. Well, we’ve come a long way since then. With the inundation of open source tools and cloud infrastructure, developing and deploying phenomenal applications has been largely democratized. Honestly, being a developer has probably never been so straightforward, all you need is the correct stack of tools and you’re good to go for most purposes.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO