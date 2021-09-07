CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Dog Food as Unique as Your Best Friend

countryliving.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust Right is your dog’s new favorite kibble. Personalized nutrition based on your pup’s unique lifestyle and health needs. Expertly formulated, delivered to your door. Build your perfect blend today and get 50% off your first order at justrightpetfood.com. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and...

www.countryliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

If you feed this popular dog food to your pet, stop immediately and read this

Packages of Top Quality Dog Food are being recalled due to potential Salmonella and Listeria contamination. Based out of Hyattsville, MD, Top Quality Dog Food provides raw meats to dogs. In light of that, this specific dog food recall may not come as much of a surprise. While most dog food you find in a pet store is dry, the company boasts that raw meat provides dogs with the nutrients they need in “the way nature intended.” Today’s Top Deal AirPods Pro just hit the lowest price of the month at Amazon! Price: $189.98 You Save: $59.02 (24%) Buy Now Dog food recall – what you need...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
koamnewsnow.com

The 63 smartest dog breeds, ranked

Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you’re looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren’s 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It’s widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
PETS
theleadernews.com

How to keep your home from smelling like you have pets

We have two cats and a dog and, between the litter box and the dog bed, our house stinks! We love our pets so much, but we don’t love the odors that they cause. Any tips for keeping our house from smelling like an animal shelter?. Sick of the smells...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Dog#Nutrition#New Favorite#Dog Food As Unique
parentherald.com

6 Dog Breeds That Are Perfect For Kids

Dogs make excellent friends for children. They're not just fun to play with but having a pet can teach your children to be more responsible. In addition, dogs provide excellent companionship, and if you have an only child, a dog is a perfect pet to help them feel less lonely. There are various variables to consider while selecting a dog for your family. The age group of your kids will largely determine this option since you must also consider your child's well-being. What breed you choose for your family will also be influenced by your lifestyle. For example, some breeds are known for their high energy levels, while others are known for being protective of children. Playfulness is also taken into account. Finally, remember that whatever breed you choose, you'll have to train both your dog and your kids about how to interact with each other to ensure your children's safety. To help you narrow down your options, we've selected six dog breeds that are ideal for kids.
PETS
Only In Virginia

Dog & Oyster Vineyard Is A Pet-Friendly Winery With Some Of The Best Wine, Oysters, And Views In Virginia

It doesn’t get much better than a beautiful local Virginia vineyard. And yet, the Dog & Oyster Vineyard seems to take the cake because it qualifies as such while also being pet-friendly. Just imagine taking your four-legged friend out for a beautiful day of relaxing on the vineyard with delicious food and wine. And did we mention the fresh oysters you can sample while you’re there? Here’s more on why you’ll be positively impressed by your experience at the Dog & Oyster Vineyard.
VIRGINIA STATE
WISH-TV

Why your dog pees in the house, why it may not be an ‘accident’

There are a few reasons why your dog may be doing his business in the home instead of outside. Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, joined us today to breakdown those reasons and how you can stop it from happening. 1. Why Dogs Often Continue Urinating in the Home. –...
PETS
countryliving.com

The 5 dog breeds that make the best companions

Research from the PDSA and YouGov has found that 26% of UK adults have a dog, ammassing to an estimated population of 9.6 million dogs in the UK in total. That's a lot of dog lovers and their four-legged friends. To celebrate International Dog Day 2021, Perfect-Pet Books has taken...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Parade

25 Mixed-Breed Dogs That Will Have You Ready To Adopt Your Next Fur Baby

With over 300 different types of mixed-breed dogs, there’s sure to be a choice for every fluffy companion lover. You can find them at any shelter or rescue, as these pups defy description and come in a multitude of different sizes, colors, and patterns. They’re not all mangy-looking mixed-breed dogs either, trust us—when one adorable breed mates with another adorable breed, you end up with one pretty darn cute mixed-breed dog. It’s science!
PETS
WWLP 22News

What is the healthiest food for dogs and cats?

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Love Your Pet Month at 22News and something that’s often debated between pet owners, is the food that goes into their belly. “You’re figuring out his personality what he likes doesn’t like, you want to make sure its happy.” That’s what it’s all about for Kyle Desorcey, a new cat owner but he wants to make sure he feeds him the right stuff.
AGAWAM, MA
washingtonnewsday.com

For over 1,000 days, a dog has been looking for a new best friend.

Dog waiting for a new best friend for more than 1,000 days. Border Terrier Lurcher cross Danny was rehomed once before by the centre when he was a puppy. After more than 1,000 days at a Liverpool animal rescue center, one dog is still seeking for a new home. Danny...
PETS
Wide Open Pets

The Vizsla: A High-Energy Dog & Runner's Best Friend!

The Vizsla has the nickname of "Velcro dog." Vizslas are social pooches who earned their nickname because they bond very strongly with their families and really hate being alone. The medium-sized watchdogs make for a great family pet, even though they are historically working dogs. They are an excellent retrievers and love to play and have a job. If you are interested in getting a Vizsla, you should consider their needs before taking the leap.
PETS
SPY

The Best Dog Life Jackets to Help Keep Your Pup Safe This Summer

Now that it’s summer, everyone wants to jump in the water, including your dog. You may be surprised to hear about life jackets for dogs but they’re actually very safe and handy to keep around if you’re planning on being near water. Not all dogs can keep their heads above the water (think pugs, french bulldogs) and they’ll want to join in on the fun. A life jacket for your dog means everyone staying safe, visible and healthy. The four main things to look for in a life jacket are buoyancy, a bright color, handles for lifting and of course, fit....
PETS
SPY

We Asked Veterinarians If Raw Dog Food Is Really Better for Your Pup

Table of Contents The Verdict: Raw Dog Food Can Be Dangerous What Is Raw Dog Food? How To Pick the Right Dog Food The Best Fresh & Natural Dog Food We love our dogs, and many of us treat them as members of our families — but that doesn’t mean we should feed them the same way! When feeding your fur baby, it is vitally important to make sure that what they eat actually meets their dietary needs. Of course, since there are so many options available for purchase, how can you be sure you’re buying the best dog food for your pup? In addition to...
PETS
Charlotte Stories

The Best Places to Board Your Dog in Charlotte

Making the decision to board your pet needs to be an informed choice. After all, not all boarding facilities are created equally. Knowing where your dog is going to eat, sleep, play, and run is essential, especially if it’s the first time away from your pet. Dog boarding can bring peace of mind to any pet owner, especially if you’re worried about anxiety or loneliness. Try to choose a center that allows socialization and playtime; it’s a great outlet for excess energy and can help minimize isolation. To help you choose a reputable and quality boarding facility, here are just a few options available in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy