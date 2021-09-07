President Joe Biden Proclaims September 2021 as National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
September 7, 2021 - President Joe Biden's Proclamation on National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, 2021. Every year, thousands of women in the United States are diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Like all cancers, ovarian cancer is brutal and cruel, inflicting pain and hardship for women and their families. Like so many families, my family and I know the pain of cancer all too well. During National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, we honor the courage of those affected by ovarian cancer and renew our commitment to fighting this illness that takes the lives of far too many women. We also recommit to improving and promoting early cancer detection, investing in cancer research, and ensuring that every woman has equitable access to the care they need and deserve.goldrushcam.com
Comments / 1