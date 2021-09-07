INXS’s Tim Farriss Lost ‘More Than a Finger’ in Boat Accident

Queen guitarist Brian May released a new video to accompany his 1992 single “Back to the Light,” the title track of his recently reissued debut solo album from that year. In the clip, the present-day May is seen attending a Brian May Band concert in London, then taking the stage to appear alongside his younger self. The older footage was taken from a live video released in 1993. “I feel kind of affectionate looking back," May said in a statement. "Looking back at me 30 years ago, a young man with no idea of the incredible journey that was still to come."

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO