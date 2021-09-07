Speaker Nancy Pelosi Supports the Biden Administration Declassification of 9/11 Documents Including a Review of Previously Classified Documents Related to Saudi Arabia’s Involvement
September 7, 2021 - Washington, D.C. – On Monday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after President Biden signed an executive order beginning a declassification review of documents. related to the September 11th terrorist attacks:. “In 2001, I served as the Ranking Member of the Intelligence Committee and hence in...goldrushcam.com
Comments / 3