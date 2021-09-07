Weather Service Reports Triple Digit Heat Today and Wednesday) – Yosemite Valley Projected High Temp: 106 Degrees and Up to 109 Degrees in Ridgecrest
Mariposa projected high temperature for Tuesday/Wednesday: 99 degrees, 98 Degrees. Oakhurst projected high temperature for Tuesday/Wednesday: 101 degrees. Yosemite Valley projected high temperature for Tuesday/Wednesday: 106 degrees. September 7, 2021 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports widespread triple digit heat is expected in the San Joaquin Valley, Kern...goldrushcam.com
