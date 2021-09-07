State Of Illinois Announces Additional Steps In The Process For Conditional Adult-use Dispensing Organization Licenses

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Commander, Captain Louis Kink, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Vermilion County from late night September 4 to early morning September 5. The RSC was conducted at Illinois Route 1 southbound at Ross Lane, by District 10 officers. Violations Enforcement Activity Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations 0 Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 8 Occupant Restraint Offenses 3 Registration Offenses 4 Driver’s License Offenses 8 Insurance Violations 10 Total Citations/Arrests 22 Total Written Warnings 19 Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation. “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

