CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

State Of Illinois Announces Additional Steps In The Process For Conditional Adult-use Dispensing Organization Licenses

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) today announced additional steps in the process to issue conditional adult-use dispensing organization licenses. In order to remedy limited administrative errors that led to certain applicants receiving fewer entries in the July 29th lottery than they were entitled to, an additional lottery will be held to provide those applicants with the correct number of entries. Only six applicants did not receive the Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 7

Related
WCIA

Get your old license plates replaced for free through Illinois Secretary of State’s Office

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Those who have damaged license plates can get free replacements from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office. In a news release, officials with the Secretary’s office said those with damaged or degraded plates can call (800) 252-8980 or go online to report their plates. You will need the registration ID number and pin; that can be found on your vehicle’s registration card.
ILLINOIS STATE
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces $50 Million Rebuild Illinois Main Street And Downtown Capital Program

SPRINGFIELD—Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced a new $50 million capital program designed to bring forward investments to revitalize commercial corridors and main street areas statewide. The latest installment of the Rebuild Illinois capital program will leverage funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide grants for construction, repair, and modernization of public infrastructure and amenities to boost jobs, Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
RiverBender.com

Attorney General Raoul Announces Public-Private Partnership Aimed At Disrupting Organized Retail Crimes

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced a partnership between public and private entities designed to combat the increase in organized retail crime. The Attorney General’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force is the first large-scale, public-private collaboration of its kind in Illinois and is designed to foster cooperation among retailers, online marketplaces, law enforcement agencies, and state’s attorneys dedicated to targeting organized retail crime enterprises. Continue Reading
CHICAGO, IL
cdcgamingreports.com

Illinois: IGB approves expediting Danville casino process

The city of Danville will no longer have to wait on Illinois Gaming Board meetings for advancements on its casino license and casino operations. The IGB at its Thursday meeting approved a board delegation resolution for new casino approval processes. This will allow IGB Administrator Marcus Fruchter to further streamline...
ILLINOIS STATE
RiverBender.com

State Of Illinois Celebrates Latino Businesses During National "Support Latino Business Day"

ROCKFORD – The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today joined business leaders in Rockford to celebrate national “Support Latino Business Day,” and encouraged residents to support Latino and Hispanic businesses throughout the state during this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins tomorrow. Festivities include an official proclamation from Governor Pritzker recognizing the inaugural Support Latino Business Day during the grand opening Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idfpr
whporadio.com

Illinois State Police Announce Roadside Safety Check Results in Vermilion County

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Commander, Captain Louis Kink, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Vermilion County from late night September 4 to early morning September 5. The RSC was conducted at Illinois Route 1 southbound at Ross Lane, by District 10 officers. Violations Enforcement Activity Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations 0 Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 8 Occupant Restraint Offenses 3 Registration Offenses 4 Driver’s License Offenses 8 Insurance Violations 10 Total Citations/Arrests 22 Total Written Warnings 19 Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road. This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation. “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lottery
Fox 19

Apple announces digital driver’s licenses in Kentucky, 7 other states

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Apple has teamed up with the Transportation Security Administration to make it easier to navigate airport security lines in Kentucky and several other states. Apple on Wednesday announced that travelers will soon be able to “seamlessly and securely” add their state IDs to their Apple Wallet...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Youth behavioral facility claims legal victory but state still plans to 'move forward' with license removal process

PERRYSVILLE, Ohio — A youth behavioral facility in northern Ohio has won a legal fight against the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, but the state agency that licenses Mohican Young Star Academy says it still plans to “move forward” with the process that would revoke the facility’s license in wake of problems there.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
fox29.com

Bought chicken over last decade? You could be eligible for settlement payment

People who bought chicken products in the United States over the last decade could be eligible to receive payments as part of a class-action settlement totaling $181 million. Prosecutors in a class-action lawsuit called Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation allege that a number of corporations, including Fieldale, Mar-Jac, Pilgrim’s and Tyson, "conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken," which is a violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws. The defendants have denied the allegations.
ECONOMY
thetentacle.com

An Indiana woman is suing the CDC, Sephora, Krispy Kreme, and AMC Theatres over COVID-19 mask requirements, saying her lawsuit was a calling from God

An Indiana woman has filed a lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and multiple retailers, alleging that their mask requirements violated laws meant to protect people with disabilities. Krispy Kreme, Sephora, and AMC Theatres were among the 16 named defendants in the lawsuit filed on August 18...
INDIANA STATE
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy