State Of Illinois Announces Additional Steps In The Process For Conditional Adult-use Dispensing Organization Licenses
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) today announced additional steps in the process to issue conditional adult-use dispensing organization licenses. In order to remedy limited administrative errors that led to certain applicants receiving fewer entries in the July 29th lottery than they were entitled to, an additional lottery will be held to provide those applicants with the correct number of entries. Only six applicants did not receive the Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
Comments / 7