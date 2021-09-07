CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hartsfield-Jackson Implodes Former Hotel

By Staff Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) officials oversaw a controlled implosion that razed the former Sheraton Hotel tower on ATL property Sunday, September 5, 2021. The implosion brought down the 140-foot tall structure that housed a hotel and stood next to a parking facility and the former Georgia International Convention Center. The parking structure was demolished last month through more conventional means, the former convention center is still standing: the walls were used to limit spreading dust caused by today’s implosion. The convention center will be torn down later this fall.

