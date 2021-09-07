CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Margaret Edith Bureau

Mining Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE, MI – Margaret Edith Bureau, 101, of Marquette, MI passed away on Monday, August 23rd, 2021, at Hearthstone Memory Care, in Whitewater, WI. Margaret was born on August 12th, 1920, in Marquette, MI, to Henry David Hillier and Lavina Taylor. She graduated from Graveraet High School and later received her bachelor’s degree from Northern Michigan University. Margaret was an elementary school teacher at Fischer Elementary in Marquette. She married Donald Bureau in 1920. He preceded her in death on December 30th, 1996. Margaret was a talented musician who played in the symphony orchestra in Marquette and also played the organ, piano, and violin in Marquette as well as in Sun City, Arizona, where she and Don wintered in their later years. After retirement, Margaret took up golf and line dancing, and also enjoyed sewing lap robes for veterans.

