GARNER: University should continue verifying COVID-19 vaccination proof

marquettewire.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarquette University must continue verifying the validity of COVID-19 vaccination proof submitted by students, faculty and staff. According to the university, nearly 92% of students and 84% of faculty and staff have uploaded proof of COVID-19 vaccination as of Sept. 2. While having such high percentages of members of the Marquette community submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination is a success in slowing the spread of COVID-19, especially considering that just barely half of the U.S. population is vaccinated, the university must ensure these submissions are legitimate.

