'Ladders to the Outdoors' program launches at New York state parks
With funding from Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, program engages kids with outdoors. √ Program registration open for school groups & community organizations. The Natural Heritage Trust and the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation recently announced the “Ladders to the Outdoors” program is underway, and free recreational programs are available for booking at state parks throughout Niagara and Erie counties.www.wnypapers.com
