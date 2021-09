School is back in session and for some that means summer is over and life just got busier; for others it means life is now back to normal. For the City, this is the time of year we finalize the new fiscal year budget and the initiatives for the coming year. Staff has spent the summer months preparing and presenting the budget to Council. In September we will hold public hearings and vote on the proposed budget. The City’s ad valorem tax rate and rates charged for utility services will remain the same. We have some exciting initiatives coming this fiscal year that will involve your input – mainly updating several of the City’s planning documents. Stay tuned to the City’s website, social media, and newsletter for details.

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO