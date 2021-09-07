How to talk to a tween girl about her feelings

One day, you are changing their diapers, and before you know it, you have a pre-teen or “tween.” From the ages of 10 on, children begin to fundamentally change. With all those hormones surging, it can be pretty rough becoming a tween, especially with the onset of puberty. Their bodies are changing and they are starting to have different feelings and emotions. Talking to a tween girl can sometimes be hard. But as a parent, you are there to guide them and help them through their journey of growing up and becoming adults. If you want to develop a deeper connection to your child, here are some tips to guide you in how to talk to a tween girl.