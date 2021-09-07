CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronin Mandalorian In Beskar Armor With Grogu Hits the Star Wars Movie Realization Figure Line

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney's The Mandalorian is back in in Tamashii Nations' Star Wars Movie Realization lineup, and this time Mando brought along Grogu (aka Baby Yoda). The figure stands over 7-inches tall and features a brand new sculpt complete with Beskar armor. The Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) figure is to scale, and comes with a cool pram cart that's inspired by wooden pushcarts from the Samurai era in Japan.

comicbook.com

