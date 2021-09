Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update VI is now live, adding new locations to explore in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The update was revealed last month during Xbox's Gamescom Showcase event, and is free to all users! From what Xbox has revealed thus far, the imagery looks really impressive, adding 100 famous locations, as well as new airports. In the trailer, viewers can see some of the most gorgeous locations from these countries, and Microsoft Flight Simulator gives players a chance to explore them when it might not be otherwise feasible. For players that have already spent a lot of time exploring what the game has to offer, the update should be quite welcome!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO