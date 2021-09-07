Severe Weather Statement issued for Grand Traverse, Missaukee, Wexford by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-07 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 10:23:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grand Traverse; Missaukee; Wexford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEXFORD...SOUTHEASTERN GRAND TRAVERSE...SOUTHERN KALKASKA AND NORTHWESTERN MISSAUKEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 AM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.alerts.weather.gov
